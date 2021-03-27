VENICE — The Venice City Council holds a rare fifth-Tuesday-of-the-month meeting to tackle one of its biggest responsibilities — reviewing the five-year Capital Improvement Program budget.
On the agenda is a strategic road plan prepared by City Engineer Kathleen Weeden.
The CIP budget envisions spending more than $143 million over the next five years on new buildings and repairs to old ones to new vehicles, equipment for Public Works and more.
Funding sources are diverse, including the 1-cent sales surtax fund; enterprise funds for the airport, utilities, stormwater and solid waste; the fleet replacement fund, built up since the city began depreciating its vehicles; and impact fees.
The strategic roadway plan is a new item that proposes a comprehensive maintenance plan for city roads, more than 70 miles of which are news, thanks to the 2016 road bond.
Historically, a presentation by Weeden notes, the city would accrue gas tax revenue, identify roads that needed work and pave them. The result, it states, is that many roads would degrade to less than acceptable condition while waiting their turn.
Weeden has prepared a program that calls for a pavement condition analysis every five years and creates a pavement rejuvenation program that will extend the life of the roads.
The workshop begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The agenda and instructions for connecting to the meeting is at VeniceGov.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.