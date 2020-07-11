VENICE — Emails urging the adoption of an ordinance or executive order requiring the public to wear masks continue to flow into City Hall, with few in opposition to the idea.
Whether they’re changing anyone’s mind will become known Tuesday, when the City Council holds what’s scheduled to be its last meeting for six weeks.
More than 50 emails were submitted just in the last two weeks asking that action to be taken to make wearing a mask mandatory, including emails from former mayors John Holic and Ed Martin and former Council Member Fred Fraize.
Just 10 emails saying it should remain optional.
Of them, nine were form letters that state “Prepared by OneClickPolitics at www.oneclickpolitics.com” and were submitted by local residents.
The other one was from Joanne McLaren, owner of Art Escape Gallery, who wrote that fear of COVID-19 being spread “in the Venice social media pages” is keeping customers away from downtown.
Mandating the wearing of masks “is not going to solve the problem because we all know this is spreading among younger people,” she wrote. “The people who are shopping are not the people spreading it.”
Attorney Jerrel Towery, whose office is in downtown Venice, had the opposite take.
“As a small business owner in Venice, with an ordinance requiring masks, I am able to require my patrons and clients to wear masks in my place of business with much more authority when I can cite a city ordinance as opposed to a worthless proclamation,” he wrote. “My council should not pass the buck off to the county.”
That comment referred to the preference of most of the Council members that the county mandate masks in order to avoid confusion they say would ensue if only the city did.
They’ve also expressed concern about how a city mandate could be enforced, saying they’d prefer to leave the decision up to individuals and businesses.
Only Mayor Ron Feinsod has pushed for city action. He put the issue on an agenda a couple of months ago but had to pass the gavel and make a motion himself when no one else did. It failed for lack of a second.
The subject came up again last month but Feinsod didn’t even make a motion that time.
Since then the city of Sarasota and the town of Longboat Key have ordered the public to wear masks and the County Commission has only gone so far as to endorse the state surgeon general’s recommendation that they do.
On the agenda prior to next week’s discussion of masks is a presentation by Dr. Julio Gonzalez and Karen Fordham, CEO of Venice Regional Bayfront Health, on COVID-19 in Venice.
The hospital had seen relatively few cases of the disease earlier in the pandemic but with the recent spike its census rose to a record 11 cases Friday.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, which has treated the bulk of COVID-19 cases in the county, had a census of 87 on Friday, more than double the peak it experienced in April. Eighteen of them — a record high — were in ICU.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, via the online Zoom platform. The complete agenda, including backup materials and instructions for connecting to the meeting, are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
