VENICE — Since the threat of the coronavirus became apparent, city and county officials have been inundated with requests that they implement increasingly stronger measures to combat it.
Much of what they were first urged to do has been done, whether at the state or local level: Beaches are closed. Restaurants are open only for takeout and delivery. Playgrounds are off limits.
Most government offices have been closed to the public though they continue to provide services online.
Many businesses have decided to close as well, with employees working from home if possible.
But as people have seen so-called “safer at home” orders issued around the state and the country, they’ve pushed the city and county to follow suit.
“I urge you to do as other Mayors, county leaders have done. Lock down Venice, Florida,” Dianne Davis wrote in a March 25 email to Mayor Ron Feinsod.
“The only way to stop the vertical trajectory that COVID19 is currently on is to make people stay home, close businesses.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis has left those actions to local government and some have taken on the responsibility.
According to FloridaPolitics.com, 13 counties and 14 cities have some sort of order in place directing residents to stay home, with several ordering the closure of “nonessential” businesses.
It’s not an option for the city, Feinsod and City Manager Ed Lavallee say. Nor can the county do it, according to County Attorney Rick Elbrecht.
A local state of emergency is in effect in Venice, invoked mainly to position the city to expedite the process of entering into contracts and appropriation funds. It also triggers provisions of union contracts with city employees.
There’s no express language granting it the power to close private businesses, however, as Feinsod has been pointing out when responding to people who want it to.
The governor has the authority to do that, Lavallee said, and the city is taking its guidance from his office, as it has regarding restaurants, bars and fitness centers.
He’s received inquiries about salons and barber shops, he said, where services can’t be rendered while maintaining social distancing.
That’s probably a “self-solving” problem, he said, with those businesses closing due to a lack of customers.
“We’re not going out of our way to hamper or close any business we’re not required to,” he said.
The county has a similar problem, Elbrecht said — no express authority to close businesses.
It’s also operating under a state of emergency but would need a delegation of authority from the governor to shut businesses down, he said.
To act on its own would first require a declaration of necessity to protect the public health, safety and welfare from a threat of harm greater than that posed to the rest of the state.
But such a declaration could be challenged, he said, and there’s no case law to indicate how a court might rule on it.
Venice’s code has a provision related to protecting the public health, safety and welfare but it could run into the same legal issue.
The county doesn’t even have the authority to impose a curfew, Elbrecht said. The city does, Lavallee said, and did following Hurricane Irma, but isn’t considering one right now.
A curfew was appropriate after the destruction of Irma, he said, to protect life and property and allow the city to perform its core services.
“If it came to that, we would do it,” he said. “But we aren’t there.”
