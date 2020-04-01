VENICE — If the City Council scheduled a meeting and no one came, would it still be a meeting?
If COVID-19 precautions are still in place, yes.
The Council hosted its first virtual meeting Tuesday, doing business with chambers empty.
It was the first Venice government meeting in several weeks. Almost all city meetings and all city-permitted events have been canceled through May 1 in the effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
This meeting was supposed to be held last week but had been postponed to allow time to implement social distancing protocols. In the meantime the decision was made to hold a virtual meeting instead.
Allowing remote participation in meetings was discussed last year but the idea was dropped because of potential open meeting and technological issues.
There was also the legal requirement that a quorum of members — four out of seven — be physically present in the designated meeting place. That’s no longer a consideration because Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on March 20 suspending the law under the current state of emergency.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said that the Council’s April meetings won’t include any quasi-judicial matters in which the proceedings are somewhat similar to a trial.
More logistics need to be worked out in order to allow the presentation of evidence and questioning of witnesses, she said.
The next Council meeting is set for April 14.
In person
The Board of County Commissioners met in person last week and considered various ways to hold upcoming meetings before unanimously concluding to keep doing it the way they were: in person, separated at least 6 feet.
Chambers were nearly empty, with only the commissioners — seated with a chair between them — and staff present. One person was assigned with wiping down the microphone and podium after each speaker.
The three people who signed up to speak during audience participation were kept in a separate room.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis also offered the option of canceling the Commissions’s April meetings; holding them with a quorum of three members present and two logging in electronically; or going entirely remote, like the City Council is doing.
The Commission would still need at least occasionally to meet in person, he said, to give him and the county attorney direction and to decide some “mission critical” items that will be coming up soon. He didn’t specify what those might be.
No commissioner was in favor of meeting other than in person.
Commissioner Al Maio said he could see the merit of only three of them being present “but in my heart of hearts I just don’t like that. I don’t think I’m hurting myself by attending.”
Commissioner Nancy Detert said the easiest thing would be to stick with the process they were using, in part because it would avoid any issues regarding public input.
She wouldn’t have had a problem with allowing audience speakers in chambers, she said, since they were set up for social distancing.
“I feel perfectly safe,” she said.
The commissioners went along with several other recommendations from Lewis, including reducing their agendas to “mission critical” items so they would only need to meet on one day instead of two; holding all meetings in Sarasota, which is set up better for COVID-19 precautions; and pushing all advisory board business into May.
The next Commission meeting is scheduled for April 8.
