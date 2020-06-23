VENICE — The city and the county will not be joining the jurisdictions that have made wearing a mask mandatory in the battle against COVID-19.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis informed the County Commission on Tuesday that he would not be proposing a mask ordinance or executive order, though one had been under discussion.
While it would be legal to do so, he wrote in an email to Commissioner Charles Hines: "It is not enforceable in a practical way."
"Personal judgment still seems to be the most effective tool in our fight to slow the spread of the virus and protect our hospitals," he wrote. "The advice is still based on the idea that the mask is more effective in protecting others from the wearer, not the other way around."
The Venice City Council had rejected the idea a couple of months ago and it got no more support Tuesday even as the virus is making a resurgence.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said he was waiting to see what the county was going to do, and noted that compliance with the city's "strong encouragement' that people visiting the newly reopened City Hall wear a mask has been "excellent."
Mayor Ron Feinsod, who was the only advocate for compelling mask use earlier, remained the lone voice in support of the idea Tuesday.
Based on the emails he's been getting, he said that the public is becoming more concerned about the issue. People would be more comfortable in stores and restaurants if they saw everyone in a mask, he said. Not requiring them is "doing our merchants a disservice," he said.
He acknowledged that enforcement could be a problem but said that making masks mandatory would make people feel safer.
"We can't enforce all of any laws," Feinsod said, adding that it's harder to explain not doing anything than to justify imposing a mask requirement.
But the consensus among his colleagues was that wearing a mask is an individual or business decision, and that if wearing one is to be made mandatory, the county should do it.
Council Member Joe Neunder said that telling the private sector what to do is a slippery slope.
He connected the increase in cases to an increase in testing and said it's not resulting in an increase in hospitalizations.
Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giddens said that hospitals are, in fact, seeing admissions for COVID-19 go up as the number of cases increases due to more testing and people "starting to congregate."
In a video press briefing Monday, Dr. Kirk Voelker, head of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital clinical trial program, said that its rate of positive tests has gone from 0.5% a couple of weeks ago to 5% now, with six patients in a COVID-19 ICU that had been empty.
As of Tuesday, 27 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the SMH website. Venice Regional Bayfront Health had only one, according to Marketing Director Julie Beatty.
'Pandering'
Council Member Helen Moore said she wasn't in favor of passing a resolution that couldn't be enforced just to make people feel better.
That would be "totally pandering," she said.
Council Member Rich Cautero said that it would be difficult for the city to require masks without a county mandate.
"I'm just not sure this will be effective," he said.
Masks have just been made mandatory in a few parts of the state, so it's too early to know if the rule is effective. But wearing a mask is, Dr. Manuel Gordillo said in the briefing.
Studies are showing that mask use can cut the rate of transmission of the coronavirus by more than 50%, the infectious disease specialist said.
He called it "an act of solidarity" that is critical in the effort to drive down the rate of transmission to a point when the virus can be extinguished.
"We don't have a lot of things we can use against this COVID epidemic," which is still in its first wave, he said.
Currently, there's no cure or vaccine and building up "herd immunity" — when the percentage of people who can catch the disease is too small to spread it — will take two years, he said.
Medical professionals didn't advise wearing a mask at the outset of the pandemic because they didn't know the virus could be transmitted before symptoms appeared, he said. That's been established now, he said, and so has the value of wearing a mask.
"It would be a tragedy if we learned something and we don't change the way we do things," he said.
The rising number of cases in younger people is probably due to several factors, Gordillo said.
They're more likely to be tested now than at the outset of the pandemic, when people with milder symptoms were just told to stay home.
They're also more likely to have jobs that put them in contact with the public and to congregate socially, he said.
And they may have the perception that the virus isn't much of a threat to them.
"Statistically, you're likely to do OK but we cannot play the game of statistics because … we do see young people getting extremely sick, people ending up in the ICU," he said.
Voelker said that SMU had a patient under age 30 in the COVID-19 ICU last week. The youngest person to die in the county from COVID-19 was 28.
There's also the cost — in money and health — to consider, Gordillo said.
"We don't know what the long-term effect of this disease is," he said.
In some patients it has had a devastating impact on the lungs and kidneys, Voelker said previously.
"I think it's important that people not give up their guard," he said.
They may think it's going to go away like the summer flu but "it's not," he said.
"We all need to be responsible citizens," Gordillo said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.