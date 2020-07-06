Free masks being provided throughout city of Venice.

Assistant City Manager Len Bramble and Deputy Fire Chief Frank Giddens unload boxes of cloth face coverings at Ciao Gelato last week for distribution downtown. Giddens is wearing the mask being distributed for free.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF VENICE

VENICE — Venice will distribute cloth face coverings for free starting Wednesday while supplies last, it said in a news release Monday.

The city stated the masks will be available in a package of five with one package given per person.

They will be available at:

• Venice City Hall Information Center, 401 W. Venice Ave., 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

• Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

• Venice Fire Station 3, 5300 E. Laurel Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday

• Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 Tamiami Trail S., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday

• Venice MainStreet Inc., 101 W. Venice Ave. No. 23 (upstairs), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Cloth face coverings also are available during general operating hours Monday through Saturday at stores and restaurants in downtown Venice, including:

Miami Avenue:

• Mother’s Cupboard

• The Artful Gem

• Down Island Way Boutique

Venice Avenue:

• Café Venice – 11:30 a.m.-close

• Patchington

• Venice Wine and Coffee

• Luxurious Interiors

• Dana Tyler

• Lisa’s Classic Rose

• Ciao Gelato

• Venice In Vogue

Tampa Avenue:

• The Power of One – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

“Customers are asked to please bring their own mask to wear into downtown shops and restaurants, but if you don’t have one, these will be provided to you free of charge while supplies last,” the news release states.

