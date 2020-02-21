VENICE — Two Venice City Council members had different perspectives on Controller Joe Welch’s report that the city’s finances are in good shape.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler saw a red flag in the reliance on new construction to help balance the budget this year. It’s something the City Council needs to be thinking about for the future, she said.
She also sounded a warning about the possibility the state Legislature might cut Florida’s communications services tax, which puts $1.2 million in the city’s General Fund annually.
Welch acknowledged that several taxes and fees the city collects are vulnerable to being reduced in Tallahassee.
“The best way to plan for it is by building up reserves,” he said.
Council Member Rich Cautero took a look at the ones projected for the end of the current fiscal year.
“I think our financial profile is extremely healthy,” he said.
The $12.2 million General Fund balance is essentially the same as last year even though $1.2 million is being spent on emergency medical services start-up costs, he noted.
“That, I have to tell you, is extremely impressive, very impressive, to me,” he said.
There’s also $2 million in a disaster reserve fund, he said, and of all the 30 separate funds the city maintains, only those for solid waste and stormwater hover around the minimum reserve target.
Staff has looked into creating impact fees for both, to be assessed on new construction, with mixed results, according to Welch.
Coming up with a solid waste fee for new commercial construction has been difficult, he said, and it’s probably going to be the recommendation to address stormwater reserves through adjusting rates.
A study is underway.
A general government impact fee, estimated at about $400, could be implemented for the coming fiscal year, he said, but one for emergency medical services looks to be a nonstarter.
The lease payments for the equipment the city is acquiring will be paid through property taxes. Levying an impact fee on new construction on top of that would be double billing, he said.
The end-of-year General Fund balance is projected to be $3.7 million more than the city’s reserve target. The City Council could discuss during budget talks in June whether to set a higher target or perhaps create a “revenue stabilization fund,” he said.
“When times are tough, you don’t have that luxury to add to reserves,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.