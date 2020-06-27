City Hall work

VENICE — The city of Venice is starting its renovation of City Hall and replacement of Fire Station 1.

As discussed extensively by the city, the project will be an “extensive improvement project on the existing City Hall campus,” including the demolition and replacement of Fire Station 1.

It will involve a 7,000-square-foot addition to City Hall which will house the Building Department, City Hall building renovations and other work.

Work has already begun on the Fire Station and City Hall expansion, with a finish date set for July 22, 2021

A new generator and energy plant has also begun, with its finish date slated for December 2020

Site work for the City Hall effort should begin Sept. 1 and is scheduled to finish Aug. 6, 2021; while interior City Hall work begins July 23, 2021 and finishes Nov. 12, 2021, if everything stays on schedule

“Thank you for your patience and understanding while this important project is completed,” the city said in a recent social media post. “This project will provide City residents with a much improved level of service, and create a safer working environment for City staff.”

