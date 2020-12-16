VENICE — Thanksgiving usually kicks off the special event season in Venice, but “usually” hasn’t applied since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the holiday street and boat parades were canceled. So was the tree-lighting in West Blalock Park.
And right now things aren’t looking good for 2021.
City Manager Ed Lavallee told the City Council last week that the city will be taking “baby steps toward normalcy” — issuing permits for small events with an approved safety plan but not anything on a larger scale.
“We just don’t feel it’s safe to entertain those applications,” he said. “We’re constrained from issuing permits for events that really just fly in the face of common sense and safety.”
The city partnered with Venice MainStreet to approve two concerts in Centennial Park downtown that had attendance of no more than 200 people in an area that was cordoned off and “total compliance” with safety guidelines, including masks, he said.
The Council let the city’s mask ordinance lapse but there’s still a resolution in place recommending that a mask be worn.
The organizers of the street parade canceled it because they didn’t believe they would have sufficient compliance with the safety guidelines, Lavallee said.
Small events can still be considered for a permit, he said, but “at this point we are not issuing permits for those larger events. We’re fairly firm in our position right now that we need to protect the public interest.”
Not all events require a city permit, however.
If a group doesn’t want exclusive use of a space, doesn’t need any city services and won’t draw a crowd that might present a safety concern, it doesn’t need a permit, Lavallee said.
That’s how MainStreet, for example, has been able to continue to hold its monthly walks downtown during the moratorium on special events.
“We try not to interfere, or put bureaucracy where it doesn’t need to be,” Lavallee said. “We like to think that the public space is there for the public to use.”
