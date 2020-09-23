VENICE — The facility condition assessment prepared for the city three years ago has undergone some “reality checking” since then, according to James Clinch, director of Public Works and Asset Management.
And it should be updated in 2022 and every five years after that, he told the Venice City Council on Tuesday.
The report identified millions of dollars in projects over 20 years recommended for 23 city facilities maintained out of the General Fund.
Some of the work has been done, Clinch said, but so have things the report didn’t foresee.
For example, the report said no work was anticipated for Fire Station 53, on Laurel Road. But the city spent $50,000 last year fixing a severe leaking issue, he said.
An update would include assets the city has bought and assets it has built, including the public safety facility and the replacement fire station and City Hall annex under construction, and delete assets it has sold, such as the Hamilton Building, Clinch said.
The report is also the basis for the city’s five-year capital improvement program, he said, so it needs to be kept up to date for that, too.
The program continues to whittle away at the project list, he said.
“We are definitely catching up,” he said. “We are in the best place we’ve ever been.”
He provided a status report on some of those projects:
• The Venice Police Department has moved into the new public safety facility, vacating its previous headquarters for the Parks Department to move in after some improvements.
• Interior improvements are out to bid. In addition to moving some walls around inside, there’s a plan to build a pole barn behind the building to shelter large pieces of equipment.
• The pad and conduits for the generator for Fire Station 51 and City Hall are being installed and the generator is on order. Construction of the walls of the fire station should begin in the next two weeks.
• There will be a workshop on planning Venezia Park in October.
• The county has indicated it will contribute to the cost of acquiring a site for a park in North Venice. The city has $25,000 budgeted for site selection and $100,000 toward the purchase price.
Clinch said there’s no update on the status of talks with the county on a new interlocal parks agreement.
The plan is to let the existing agreement automatically renew for five years in October 2021 and come to terms on a new one when the county is ready.
The framework of a new agreement calls for the county to take over Wellfield Park, which the report said needed almost $1.3 million in work three years ago. The county has talked about it possibly becoming a regional sports park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.