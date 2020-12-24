Venice Police Department (copy)

 FILE PHOTO

VENICE — Venice Police will be working to help prevent crashes involving pedestrians in an upcoming effort.

The city noted that Sarasota County is among the top 25 Florida counties for traffic crashes that kill or seriously injure pedestrians or bicyclists.

“In an effort to protect the safety of these most vulnerable road users, the Venice Police Department will be conducting intermittent High Visibility Enforcement details,” it said.

Those surges in enforcement take place from 6 p.m.-4 a.m. starting in January along U.S. 41 Bypass between Gulf Coast Boulevard to Groveland Avenue, the city said in a news release.

It will take place through May.

“This area is over-represented in traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists,” the news release said. “Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.”

The effort is funded by a partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation and University of North Florida that is working to “improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.”

“The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists,” it said.


