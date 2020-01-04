After a break for the holidays, city of Venice boards are getting back to work. Here are the meetings scheduled for Jan 6-10:

• Planning Commission, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 — according to the agenda, this is another land development regulations workshop. Unlike prior ones, however, it will focus on the process for reviewing land use submissions rather than the substance of them.

The general theme of the recommendations is to allow the Technical Review Committee comprising members of the various departments to handle more of the review of a project’s design and engineering components. That would allow the Commission to focus on compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan. This meeting will be in Community Hall at Venice City Hall.

• Public Art Advisory Board, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 — the board has scheduled a special meeting to consider

• Architectural Review Board, 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 — no agenda available.

All meetings are in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., unless otherwise indicated.

When published, agendas are available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. Most meetings can be streamed from there, but sometimes only the audio is available.

