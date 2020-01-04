After a break for the holidays, city of Venice boards are getting back to work. Here are the meetings scheduled for Jan 6-10:
• Planning Commission, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 — according to the agenda, this is another land development regulations workshop. Unlike prior ones, however, it will focus on the process for reviewing land use submissions rather than the substance of them.
The general theme of the recommendations is to allow the Technical Review Committee comprising members of the various departments to handle more of the review of a project’s design and engineering components. That would allow the Commission to focus on compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan. This meeting will be in Community Hall at Venice City Hall.
• Public Art Advisory Board, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 — the board has scheduled a special meeting to consider
• Architectural Review Board, 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 — no agenda available.
All meetings are in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., unless otherwise indicated.
When published, agendas are available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. Most meetings can be streamed from there, but sometimes only the audio is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.