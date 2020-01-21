VENICE - Venice city officials announced Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.
It will be opened at 8 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 1051 Albee Farm Road.
"Widespread freezing temperatures are expected across the area," the city said in a news release. "Venice Emergency Management has provided sleeping cots and will continue to work with both the Salvation Army as well as Sarasota County Emergency Management until temperatures reach above the threshold requiring shelters."
