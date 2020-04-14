VNwaterrpt070319b

VENICE - A call to Venice residents alerted them to the fact the "entire city's reclaim water service has been shut down."

No reason is given, according to an email that was also sent out to Venice residents. 

"This does not affect your potable drinking water, you will only lose the reclaim service during this outage," the email states. 

Reclaimed water is converted wastewater usually used for irrigation of lawns and fields.

The email notes contractors are working on repairs to the system Tuesday. 

"We apologize for the inconvenience," it stated.

Anyone with questions can contact the Venice Water Plant at 941-480-3333 or the Water Reclamation Facility at 941-486-2788. 

