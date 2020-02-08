VENICE — Six city advisory boards have a student member but local youths haven’t had a board of their own in 15 years.
Council Member Nick Pachota wants to talk on Tuesday about changing that. It’s one of the issues he campaigned on last year.
His first involvement in Venice city government was as as a Youth Advisory Board member.
The board was originally created in 1970 and had almost as many lives as a cat: re-created in 1979; abolished in 1980; re-created in 1984; re-created in 2000; and folded into the Venice Lifestyles Committee in 2008, along with the Accessibility Advisory Committee and the Committee on Senior Living, which was abolished in 2010.
Student positions on individual boards were created between 2014 and 2016 but the closest thing today to a youth board is Student Government Day.
During the campaign Pachota said he remembered feeling that there wasn’t enough in Venice for youths to do. The board’s job was to come up with things and suggest them to the City Council.
Input like that would be valuable now, he said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• discuss the city’s ownership interest in an alleyway near the post office that apparently was intended to be vacated 50 years ago.
• receive Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update.
• consider an agreement with the county for the use of park impact fees to purchase mobility mats for the beach.
• vote on the placement of two sculptures on the Venice Art Center grounds.
• vote on seven volunteer board appointments.
• proclaim the week of Feb.16-22, 2020, as “Engineers Week.”
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice. Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header, where you can watch the meeting online.
