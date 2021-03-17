VENICE — Wanting to help the community?
The city of Venice has several advisory board openings, it announced Monday.
“Serving on a City of Venice advisory board is an excellent way to get started,” the city said in a news release. “Boards are currently meeting in a hybrid format, both in-person and virtually via Zoom.”
Vacancies or upcoming vacancies include:
• Environmental Advisory Board — one upcoming vacancy
The board “facilitates the development of an integrated environmental strategy by evaluating the City’s current policies and practices and providing specific recommendations for improving the City’s environmental impact,” it said. “Recommendations are based on the examination of the City and comparison with best practices in other communities.”
The board meets every other month — at 1 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month.
• Code Enforcement Board — one upcoming vacancy
The board “conducts hearings related to the enforcement of the Code of Ordinances,” it said. “The board shall have the authority and jurisdiction to conduct hearings to consider and enter enforcement orders and civil fines relating to any provision of the code, including any future amendments, but specifically excluding from code enforcement board jurisdiction the provisions in Chapters 6, 42, 70, and 78 of the City Code.”
The proceedings are civil and no criminal penalty for conduct is made through code enforcement board proceedings. The board shall:
“Members shall be City residents and whenever possible, include an architect, a businessperson, an engineer, a general contractor, a Realtor and a subcontractor,” it said.
The board meets at 10 a.m. the first Thursday of the month.
• Public Art Advisory Board, one student vacancy
The board “shall have appropriate backgrounds in public art, architecture, cultural policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest and knowledge in public art issues.”
It meets quarterly at 3:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month.
For more information, email Administrative Coordinator Mercedes Barcia at mbarcia@venicegov.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.