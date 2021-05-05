VENICE — COVID-19 may have caused the cancellation of more than a year’s worth of special events, but it has also inspired city staff to revamp how they get approved.
Changes to the process will be coming in the next 60-90 days, Assistant City Manager Len Bramble told the attendees at a meeting at City Hall Monday morning.
He’s simultaneously working on making permanent some changes put in place months ago to help businesses and customers cope with the pandemic, he said.
“It’s a real good illustration that we’re not afraid to change the way we do things,” he said.
City Manager Ed Lavallee called the meeting, which he said was “probably long overdue,” to catch up downtown merchants and other interested people on where the city stands on approving special events.
He put a moratorium on the use of city property and on permitting shortly after the pandemic was declared and has been “very conservative” in lifting it, he said.
Venice MainStreet was allowed to resume Friday night concerts under a safety plan with limited attendance and mandatory masks, and that has been successful, he said.
Then Venice MainStreet received permission to put on its Easter Eggstravaganza, which, Lavallee said, “scared me at first.”
But it, too, was a success.
Now, VMS, the city and Howard Allen Events are “honing and tweaking” plans for a craft festival in June — the first major event in the city in 15 months — VMS Executive Director Kara Morgan said.
Howard Allen Events is just getting back into its rhythm, according to Vice President Helayne Stillings.
Pre-pandemic, it was putting on two or three events a week, she said. It’s now doing two or three a month, though restrictions are loosening, she said.
The company has adopted numerous safety protocols, Stillings said, from mandatory masks for vendors and the public to one-way traffic through the site and limited entrances and exits.
There’s some flexibility on making customers wear masks, she said, but it’s a firm rule for vendors, who will be told to leave if they break it.
The Venice Farmers Market reopened in July with similar rules, organizer Lee Perron said.
He was running three markets when the pandemic shut everything down, he said, adding that he decided to focus on getting Venice open first.
He said he wanted to offer customers a “real food-shopping experience outdoors,” as there were only two walk-in markets still open in the state at the time.
The effort got an unexpected assist from the construction around City Hall, which necessitated moving the market out of the parking lot and onto West Venice Avenue.
The change made it easier to control the flow of people through the market, he said — and to ensure they walk past large signs saying masks are required.
At first, he said, the market had cute little signs that were often ignored. The complaints he received weren’t about having to wear a mask but about people who didn’t, he said.
Compliance has been about 97%-98%, he said.
Unmasked people are asked to put one on, he said, but his staff has been told “don’t get into politics or science …; it needs to be about kindness.”
The June event will happen as long as there are no significant changes in COVID-19 rates, Bramble said.
It will be a major step forward, Lavallee said, with progress coming “as fast as everyone makes it possible for us to move.”
For years, he said, the conventional wisdom was that downtown merchants didn’t like special events, considering them competition.
Then, surveys showed that about 95% of them love special events, he said, and that more events is better for them and the city.
“We all depend on your success,” he said.
It was good news to business owners who were just starting to recover from the double whammy of downtown construction and red tide when the pandemic hit.
“We sure are happy things are starting to open up,” said James Haas, co-owner of Sunbug and Twist Boutique.
