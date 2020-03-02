VENICE — The city of Venice and Venice Area Beautification Inc. recently handed out some Great Landscape awards to city homes.

It is a project that is conducted a few times each year, the city stated in a news release.

The Great Landscape awards recognize “beautifully landscaped residences that also incorporate Florida friendly elements,” the news release stated.

VABI Bloom Team’s Linda Lewis and Venice public information officer Lorraine Anderson awarded five homes Feb. 24.

The residences received recognition signs and flower pots as a part of the award.

“These winning landscapes are identified by VABI volunteers as they are out and about in the city,” the news release stated.

Homes recognized included:

• 2144 Date Palm Way

• 637 W. Venice Ave.

• 236 Park Blvd. N.

• 629 Valencia Road

• 621 Valencia Road

“Thank you to all for making Venice more beautiful,” the news release stated.

