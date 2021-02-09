City worker injured

VENICE — Initially described as a "confined space" injury, a city of Venice worker was transported from a city building to an area hospital.
Few details were available on Tuesday, according to city officials.
A call to emergency workers was logged about 1:25 p.m. with more than a dozen units responding. There was an initial call for transportation by helicopter, but that was discontinued.
"Venice Fire Rescue responded to the Triangle Inn at 1:27 p.m. today for a call concerning a city employee who suffered an on-the-job injury," Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson said.
The worker, Anderson said, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the injury wasn't immediately released.
Triangle Inn hosts the Venice Museum & Archives. It was built originally in 1927.
