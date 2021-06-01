For about as long as there have been children, sexual predators have been trying to victimize them.
But technology has made it much easier for offenders to cast their net.
“We do have a segment of society that actually wants to offend on a child and it is a problem that’s not going away,” said North Port Police Capt. Michael Baute, who oversees the Criminal Investigations division. “It’s been around for years and law enforcement is trying to juggle the resources to go after this."
Now some civilian groups are taking matters into their own hands.
Sarasota resident Lee Bassett runs a Facebook page called Southwest Florida Exposures.
In dozens of videos posted on his page, thousands of people watch him confront men who have been talking with a 15-year-old girl. But it’s not a real child — it’s Bassett and his team of decoys.
A few weeks ago, Bassett filmed a 28-year-old man who drove from Bradenton to Sarasota to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old named Mandy.
Bassett filmed the man coming out of a corner store where he bought a dozen condoms.
“I’m sorry,” the man cried when he learned the child he thought he was talking to was a grown man running a predator-catching operation.
“You sent me d--- pics today,” Bassett said in the video. “You tried to have phone sex with me.”
Bassett told the man to either call his girlfriend to come pick him up, or the police would be called. On video, the man called his girlfriend and informed her of the situation.
Usually, in Bassett’s “exposures,” the men admit to what they did on camera.
The 43-minute video is one of dozens posted to the Southwest Florida Exposures Facebook page that has amassed more than 10,000 followers.
In another operation video, Bassett meets up with a 29-year-old man working at a grocery store.
“Why are you doing this?” Bassett asked — and the man fell face-first onto the sidewalk, apparently fainting. “I ruin a lot of these people’s lives. Almost all of them lose their jobs,” Bassett said.
Bassett said he contacts their employer, families and girlfriends.
Bassett and his girlfriend, Reba Freeman, said they spend 40-50 hours a week on the effort. They set up a dating profile and wait for men to message the decoy account.
When a person reaches out, the decoy says they’re 15 years old.
“99% of the guys will be like, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t be on here. I’m gonna tell your dad,’” Bassett said. “And there’s a 1% that’s like, ‘OK.’ And they get interested in continuing the conversation.”
The “decoys” who talk on the phone and provide photos live outside of Florida for their safety. Sometimes conversations last for close to a year before a man decides he wants to meet up with the girl he thinks is a young teen.
Bassett said he has completed around 80 exposures since he started his operation.
“At the end of the day, I’m trying to get people arrested — but if I don’t get them arrested, I believe showing their face over camera is the next best thing,” Bassett said. “I honestly feel like I get more justice, even though they’re not sitting behind bars.”
The type of justice that comes from these exposures usually doesn’t take place in the courtroom. It happens on the streets.
“You wake up the next day and go walk around someone’s like: ‘Oh, I heard you like touching kids,’ and get your a-- whooped,” Bassett said. “That’s the street justice you’re probably going to get. Or your girlfriend breaks up with you and you lose your job. You deserve that.”
Occasionally, law enforcement takes over a civilian operation.
In February, Bassett learned the man he had been chatting with online for 10 months was a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy. He notified CCSO, and their deputies took over the investigation.
An arrangement was made for Deputy Martin Allen, 40, to meet the teenage girl at a designated location. He showed up there, and was then taken into custody by his colleagues.
Allen was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct. In March, the State Attorney’s Office amended and added an additional charge. Allen is now facing charges of traveling to meet a minor, which is a second-degree felony, and computer pornography — solicitation of a minor, which is a third-degree felony.
That was the first of Bassett’s online stings that resulted in an arrest.
Law enforcement disapproves
Despite Bassett contributing to the arrest of Allen, law enforcement generally discourages undercover civilian operations.
Officers say it can detract from real justice with real consequences.
North Port Police Detective James Keller’s sole job is to work internet crimes against children. He’s assigned to an FBI task force that deals with these cases.
Keller said it can interfere with his undercover work when a civilian gets a potential predator entangled in an operation before being caught by authorities.
“They show up, he films them, he humiliates them,” Keller said. “However, then they can then go right back home and start chatting with another kid and meet up with a real kid.”
That’s not how it works with law enforcement operations.
“As soon as you show up and travel to have sexual relations with who you believe to be a minor, you go to jail, and you’re held accountable for your actions,” he said.
Because of a lack of legal consequences, the civilian operations hurt society, Keller believes.
“It’s like catch-and-release,” he said. “It lets them go right back into the wild.”
Another problematic aspect is civilians don’t have the ability to find a suspect’s real victims — children currently victimized or being groomed by predators.
When law enforcement is involved, the case doesn’t stop with the arrest. Police conduct search warrants and look at phones or computers. This often reveals sex crime victims — children who have had their photos taken at vulnerable moments or being asked to do something sexual on a webcam.
“When we discover this, we make sure that we provide services for these children, because the traumatic effects of this can sometimes be as bad or worse than the abuse itself,” Baute said. “When we work these cases, we’re trying to get that closure for them. We’re trying to work with these victims. When you have vigilantes, they’re really interfering with that because we will never be able to identify those victims.”
With civilian operations, predators are filmed and humiliated online. But after a few weeks, people forget about it, Keller said. On the other hand, when law enforcement arrests somebody, they go through the court system. Usually, the goal is to make that person a sex offender or a sex predator.
In Florida, sex offenders’ and predators’ information is posted on state websites and local law enforcement has to inform the community when one of these people moves into the area.
Law enforcement operates within a very specific set of standards that have been around for more than 20 years when it comes to these operations.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a federally backed initiative, ensures officers abide by certain rules, regulations and protocols when working internet crimes against children cases.
It outlines best practices for law enforcement. It’s set in place not only to direct law enforcement, but to also safeguard the cases and make sure law enforcement is doing these things properly.
Law enforcement operating within these guidelines would never entice somebody to do something they wouldn’t normally do. Civilian operations can sometimes plant an idea in someone’s head that leads them down a dark road, Baute said.
“We are not going to create predators. We are not going to do some of the things that I’ve seen these private individuals (do),” Baute said. “We’re out there looking for people that have shown an interest in talking or chatting with a child … But we’re not the ones out there trying to put a thought into somebody’s mind. Realistically, that becomes problematic.”
For some people, inappropriate communication with a child can be just as addictive as drugs, Baute said.
“I’ve seen people that start off going younger and younger,” Baute said. “They may start off on the ‘barely legal’ sites, and then maybe 16 years (old), then it’s not uncommon for us to see prepubescent children. We’ve had cases here where you have babies. That is very disturbing to us.”
Despite being discouraged from conducting his operation, Bassett said he doesn’t believe what he does interferes with law enforcement.
“If you’re doing your job, then you’re going to catch the person,” Bassett said. “If I can catch him, that means either you didn’t know about him or he didn’t find you or you weren’t good enough.”
In the courtroom
The biggest concern from a prosecutor’s standpoint is the integrity of the evidence gathered by a civilian.
“I don’t know a prosecutor who would go to trial or would charge somebody on what a civilian collected,” said attorney Russell Kirshy, a defense attorney and former prosecutor who has worked sex crimes for more than 20 years.
When a third party gets involved, evidence is compromised, he said.
“When a vigilante does something like this and exposes somebody, you can’t use what they’ve gathered,” Kirshy said. “There’s no chain of custody, there’s no guarantee that what they have created — that being the video or the audio — is accurate.”
There’s no procedures or protocols being followed in civilian operations and therefore no way to establish who’s on the other end of the phone.
“The goal of law enforcement is not to get hits on an online video, it’s not to make money,” Kirshy said. “There’s no other goals there for law enforcement other than the enforcement of law and the punishment of people who deserve punishment.”
While Kirshy doesn’t recommend civilians undertaking undercover sex stings, he said he can see potential benefits for society.
“If seeing a video online scares one person into reforming their behavior, and not talking to children in this inappropriate way, there’s a benefit,” he said.
But that’s not likely.
If a person travels to meet somebody they believe is underaged for sex — they get in the car, go to a house, and try to meet the child — the chances are high that there have been other victims, Kirshy believes.
“Is it possible that somebody engages in this fantasy play, takes it one step too far and goes to meet somebody for the very first time?” Kirshy said. “That’s certainly possible. But I don’t think that that’s the most-likely scenario.”
While civilian predator-exposing groups are entitled to do what they do, it’s not helping prosecute potential criminals, according to Kirshy.
“People have the right to do what they want to do. If their goal is to make money well then, great, go for it,” Kirshy said. “But that’s not what law enforcement wants and that’s certainly not what prosecutors want. They want to punish people who have engaged in that sort of misbehavior.”
Prevention
The majority of online child sex crimes can be prevented by parents, police said.
Parents should have access to all of their children’s online accounts, know what apps are on their phones and constantly monitor, Keller and Baute said.
“We’ve had multiple cases here where kids just on Instagram or something, and they receive a message from someone, and they just start producing material for someone in another country,” Keller said. “But if the parents knew what apps their kids were on, if they had restrictions on those apps, a lot of those can be prevented.”
Every online child exploitation case starts through a device — something with a camera or a microphone the predators can use to access children.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office offers ComputerCOP Parental Monitoring Software to citizens for free. ComputerCOP searches for and displays images and text for parents or guardians to review and includes a keystroke-monitoring function that lets parents see if their children are disclosing personal information online.
This feature scans all chat and email messages typed on the computer and allows the user to review messages that contain what are considered objectionable words or phrases, or personal information.
To request a copy of ComputerCOP email your name and address to SRQsher@scgov.net or call the Community Affairs Office at 941-861-4005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.