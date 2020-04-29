What began as an art class assignment has served to inspire a community.
“The whole idea for this project began about a month ago when our daughters’ art teacher, Shannon Campbell, gave them an assignment to create some artwork that was good for the public,” said Tommye Whittaker, whose family lives at 613 W. Venice Ave. “She probably had in mind for the girls to create a poster or something. None of us ever dreamed that it would generate the kind of attention that it has gotten.”
Twin sisters Julia and Olivia Whittaker are eighth-graders at Student Leadership Academy.
When their teacher gave them the assignment to create something for the community, they were trying to come up with ideas when their mother gave them permission to adorn the wall in front of their home. With brushes in hand, they painted colorful designs as well as inspirational messages to bolster the spirits of all who passed by.
Mindful of our need for social distancing, Julia wrote: “Always remember, your current situation is not your final destination.”
Another wrote: “With each day, there is hope.”
And yet another: “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.”
The wall art soon began generating attention. Dozens of people were stopping in front of the house each day, some to have their picture taken.
“We’ve had as many as 40 to 50 people stop each day. People will knock on the door to say how much they appreciate the inspiring messages,” Tommye Whittaker said. “One person in a Winnie the Pooh costume had her picture taken with another in a cowboy hat. Another said she has posted pictures of the wall on her Facebook page.”
Last week, when some of the original artwork was fading, the girls decided to give the art wall a refreshing. This time, however, in true Tom Sawyer fashion, they invited some families who happened by to pick up brushes and add their own inspirational creations.
Lauren Mowrey and her daughter, 10-year-old Makenlei, were visiting their grandmother from their home town of Celina, Tenn., when they took up the challenge and painted a happy sun with the inscription: “God is with you.”
Rosa Robertson and her two children, 14-year-old Dominic and 7-year-old Miranda, also stepped up and added their artwork after stopping to admire the masterpiece in progress.
Four-year-old Kiera Delehanty and her sister, 6-year-old Zoey were busy giving the wall their best while their mother, Amber, sat in the nearby shade and kept their 5-month-old brother occupied. Amber and Ed Delehanty are the owners of Simply Trees and have, among other contributions, been helping to build Venice’s Urban Forest.
Most everyone has been complimentary of the family’s effort to bolster the community’s spirit, said Whittaker. They have, however, gotten a few strange responses.
“One time, a woman stopped by and said: ‘I don’t think the owners are going to like this.’ I told her that it was okay, that I was the owner and that I was fine with it. I guess she must have thought we were just creating graffiti.”
And when will the artwork eventually disappear?
“I suppose when Walt Disney World reopens,” father Curtis Whittaker replied with a smile.
