Venice Art Center

Venice Art Center hosts masked art admirers. From left: Cindy Collins, Elaine Norton, Loveland artist Sharon Wirth and Janice Felski.

 PHOTO Provided

VENICE — Venice Art Center is adding more classes, including some to cater to people who may have physical or intellectual challenges.

The center is currently exhibiting the watercolor of Loveland artist Sharon Wirth, among those taking classes. The art is of Wirth’s picture of tulips.

Those interested in the classes should call Mary Moscatelli at the Venice Art Center at 941-485-7136.

