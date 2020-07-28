VENICE - Venice Theatre has registration underway for a variety of online classes geared for students from kindergarten through high school, it announced.
The new offerings for students start Aug. 10 with new adult classes beginning Aug. 17, the theater said in a news release.
More information on the variety of classes; when they take place and cost for classes are available at www.venicetheatre.org.
"Keeping the health and safety of our students and community foremost in our decision making, we have transitioned to 100% online classes for the time being," Venice Theatre's Director of Education and Outreach Sandy Davisson said in a news release. "The response to online classes has been overwhelmingly positive, so we will continue to offer them as an option even when in-person classes resume."
An early bird discount for students registered by Aug. 5 is available. It's $5 off each class by using the discount code ED082020 online.
Classes for students in kindergarten through second grade:
• Storybook Adventures. Instructor Kelly Duyn introduces children to "some of the best-loved fairy tale classics, helping students build characters and worlds." There will be an interactive activity sent by email to coincide with the lessons.
Classes for students in third through fifth grade:
• Creative Drama Online. Instructor Luke McFatrich introduces students to "fun acting games and exercises that will hone your acting skills in the comfort of your own home."
• Creating Space-Elementary Level. Instructor Kelly Duyn will teach children how to create "specifically geared toward the zoom platform," the news release said. "Students will have a hand in writing, performing and directing the final piece."
Classes for students in sixth through eighth grade:
• Digital Performance. Instructor Kelly Duyn hosts a "fast-paced class is designed to let your voice be heard." Subjects chosen by the students will end in their own 2-3 minutes video "based on the topics of discussion, using graphics, effects, sound, music, color, and more to bring additional pizzaz to their piece." Student need to have a working knowledge of video, video editing and special effects.
• Creating Space-Middle School Level. Instructor Kelly Duyn will teach middle schoolers how to create "specifically geared toward the zoom platform," the news release said. "Students will have a hand in writing, performing & directing the final piece."
• A Story in You! Original Monologue Writing. Instructor Sandy Davis "spotlights creative storytelling through writing original monologues within the context of theater."
Classes for high school students:
• Shoulders, Knees and Toes - Stretch for Teens Only. Instructor Jasmine Deal teaches how to keep shoulders, knees and toes moving. "Tone your body with stretching, yoga and other flexibility-based exercise."
• Teen Grab Bag Workshop Series: Instructors John Andzulis, Peter Madpak and Brad Wages lead a workshop that is "a fast-paced introduction to lighting design, cold reading and music theory."
Classes for high school students and adults:
• Musical Theatre History: Rodgers & Hammerstein to Sondheim. Instructor Kristofer Geddie gives a "fast-paced overview (and then a) dive deeper into musical theater history."
• Introduction to Digital Image Photo Editing. Instructor Brian Freeman teaches digital image editing basics and then a bit beyond. "From touching up that profile picture, to making posters for your next event, tapping into your inner artist has never been easier."
Classes for adults:
• Scoring the Script. Instructor Brad Wages teaches how to add "depth and breadth to your acting."
• But why do they just start singing? Instructor Brad Wages explores, explains and defines "the function and intent of a song within the context of the show. With the help of video clips, discussions, and laughs, we'll take a look at character songs."
• Cold reading: make the most of your audition. Instructor Brad Wages works to "take the stress out of cold reading using proven audition techniques, pointers, and guidance."
• How do I say that line? Shurtleff's Guideposts. Instructor Sandy Davisson discusses Michael Shurtleff's "acting guideposts and how they can open up a vast array of actor’s choices, deepening the dynamics of the actor’s interpretation of the script."
• Lighting up a Room! A beginner's look at the lighting design process: Instructor John Andzulis leads students "through the illuminating process of theatrical lighting design."
• Shoulders, Knees and Toes - Stretch for Adults. Instructor Jasmine Deal teaches stretching to adults through yoga and other flexibility-based exercise.
For more information, contact Assistant Director of Education and Outreach Kelly Duyn by email at kellyduyn@venicetheatre.net or by calling 941-486-8679.
