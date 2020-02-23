“Do not complain of growing old. Many are denied the privilege.” — old Irish quote although Mark Train is said to have claimed it as his
Living longer comes with added challenges.
Advances in health care and advances in science are a double-edged sword.
While age-related cataracts have been with man since there was man, there is now a much higher rate of occurrence because more people are living well into advanced age.
According to a survey by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, in 2004 2.85 million cataract procedures were performed in the U.S.
Jump ahead to 2018, and according to an article this year in Clinical Research in Ophthalmology, 3.34 million such procedures were performed on Medicare beneficiaries alone.
As the Baby Boom generation ages, the proportion of cataract sufferers increases.
“Cataract surgery is the most common surgical procedure performed on Medicare patients in the United States,” the above,mentioned article states.
If you live long enough, you will get them; it is inevitable. The American Academy of Ophthalmology that “by age 75, approximately half of all Americans have cataracts.”
The reason is that, with time, the eye’s lens changes structure.
“Our natural lenses are composed of crystalline fibers,” said Dr. Dee Stephenson of Stephenson Eye Associates in Venice. “These fibers undergo a slow but inexorable metabolic restructuring beginning around the fourth decade of life. The lens becomes cloudy as these fibers restructure. The process is slow, natural and irreversible. When a person reaches their sixties, this cloudiness becomes noticeable, manifesting itself in halos, blurriness, decreased depth perception and sometimes a change in colors.”
Be thankful that we live today, following great advances in medicine and in eye surgery in particular. While as far back as the ancient Greeks attempts were made to remove these “eye clouds,” sufferers were usually left in a worse condition than before.
Today we are fortunate to have the option of “intraocular lenses” or IOLs to replace our natural lens. Science, research and technology have produced ultra-sophisticated lens designs not even imagined a generation ago.
IOLs available to today’s cataract sufferer
The traditional replacement is the monofocal lens. This IOL is set to a particular distance offering clear vision within a patient-chosen range of distance: near, medium or far. Most patients opt for distance clarity with monofocal lenses and then use reading glasses for close-up.
“Monofocal lenses are basic and covered by Medicare and most insurances,” Stephenson said. “The limitation, of course, is that you will need correction for any distance outside your chosen range. If you choose distance clarity, you can drive to a restaurant unaided, but then you’ll need your glasses to read the menu.”
The multifocal-IOL was developed to overcome the single-range limitation of the monofocal lens.
“The newest multifocals offer better viewing over a broader range of distances,” Stephenson said, “near, medium and far. They allow you to read a book, work on the computer or see what bird is making a fuss, all without putting on glasses.”
Stephenson cautions that patients with ocular co-morbidities — chronic diseases or conditions of the eye — may be unlikely candidates for this lens.
A third option is the accommodative lens. This is a premium lens of advanced design that can give you excellent vision at all distances independent of glasses. Stephenson describes it, “Its haptics — the legs that hold it in place — are hinged and allow the eye muscles to move the lens slightly. This gives the person the ability to adjust focus, albeit to a lesser degree than a natural lens.”
The fourth and final type of IOL for cataracts is the toric. It is available in a monofocal, multifocal or accommodative style as well. This is a very specialized lens meant to correct astigmatism, a condition wherein the eyeball is not perfectly round. Any aberration in what should be a perfectly smooth and sphere-like cornea can result in failure to focus properly. Toric IOLs correct this.
“Toric lenses have the advantage of treating two eye problems at once,” Stephenson said. “They replace the clouded cataract lens and they correct for astigmatism.”
In traditional surgery a tiny blade penetrates the tissue and another instrument generating ultrasound breaks up the hardened cataract and vacuums out the pieces. The latest technology employs a laser.
“This is state of the art,” Stephenson said. “The Femto laser is precise and accurate, and in my hands I feel it is safer for patients. It allows me to customize the surgery to promote healing and give a faster recovery.”
This instrument is especially useful when implanting multifocal and toric IOLs, which must be positioned precisely.
“I can treat some astigmatism with the laser alone by shaping the cornea, but in cataract surgery I use it to make marks on the lens capsule for exact positioning of the IOL.”
Stephenson cautions that the multi-focal, accommodative and toric lenses are considered premium lenses by Medicare and most insurers and thus not covered. “These are very specialized, sophisticated and, therefore, expensive lenses. Out-of-pocket costs for premium lenses can range from $1,000-$3,500 per eye.
But the patient has to take into consideration the unavoidable reality that cataract surgery can be done but once. You must ask yourself, ‘What is good, clear vision worth to me? What kind of vision do I want for the rest of my life.
“There is no reason why a cataract sufferer today cannot enjoy good vision. How fortunate we are to have such clear choices.”
