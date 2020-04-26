CLEARWATER — A Pinellas County church is offering online memorial services.
While social distancing guidelines continue for the area, Countryside Community Church in Clearwater has gone an extra step with its online services.
“Countryside is offering free online memorial services to the community so grieving families can receive support without risking the health of loved ones,” Countryside Christian Pastor Joe Lugo said in a news release. “These ‘Family Room Memorials’ are conducted by ordained ministers and are available to anyone in the community who requests it, even if they are not a member of the church.”
Traditional memorial services have been limited under social distance guidelines that suggest 6 feet between people.
Countryside has been utilizing digital tools and video equipment with an ordained minister offering “a eulogy, prayer, and other important services for local families who are grieving a loss,” the news release states.
“We know there are families in our community who have lost loved ones but it’s such a challenge to arrange a physical memorial service right now,” Countryside’s Senior Pastor Glenn Davis said. “So we want to help by offering ministry online, and we want to do it for free.”
Those interested in a Family Room Memorial can call 727-799-1618, Ext. 1601, or email jlugo@countryside.cc.
Countryside Christian Church is a nondenominational church serving the Tampa Bay region since 1981. It’s located at 1850 North McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.