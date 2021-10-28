VENICE — City Manager Ed Lavallee announced the promotion of James Clinch to assistant city manager Wednesday.
Clinch, who grew up in Venice, was the city's Public Works and Asset Management director at the time of the promotion. It was effective immediately, so he's "kind of been wearing two hats," he said.
"It's been a busy couple of days," he said.
Deputy Public Works Director Rick Simpson will serve as interim director during the hiring process for a new director.
Clinch replaces recently retired Len Bramble who, like Clinch, is a licensed engineer.
"I do love engineers," Lavallee said, adding that they're "methodical thinkers" and have a "linear thought process I do admire."
He said that Clinch was selected from a field of more than 80 external candidates and about eight internal ones.
His "cultural background" from having grown up here was a plus, he said.
Clinch said that all of the applicants were well qualified and would have done a good job.
"I'm honored to have made it to the top," he said, adding that Venice "is the place I want to finish my career."
"I work in paradise," he said.
The fact that so many current employees applied for the job shows that succession planning — which Lavallee said he's been "preaching … since I got here" — has been embraced.
It's his responsibility to hire department directors, but he said he's also inserted himself into the selection of assistants and deputies, to ensure that people who aspire to advance are selected.
When he interviewed Clinch, Clinch was also interviewing him, he said.
Clinch said that he wanted to be comfortable that the job involved enough responsibilities not just to keep him busy, but to let him make a difference.
"I'm passionate about this community," he said.
Clinch said that Lavallee has already been a great mentor to him.
"I'm excited to learn more from him directly in this position," he said.
He said the duties have actually been revised, so that he'll have shared responsibilities with Lavallee. He'll oversee the "technical, logistical" departments — Public Works, Engineering, Planning and Zoning and Utilities — allowing Lavallee to focus on carrying out Council policies while supervising public safety, finance, human resources and the clerk's office.
Born in Gainesville, Clinch moved with his family to Venice when he was 5. They relocated to Michigan for a few years, returning to Venice in time for him to attend Venice Middle School and High School.
After graduating form the University of Florida, he worked in the private sector for about six years before coming home.
He was hired by the city in 2012 as a stormwater engineer and was promoted to assistant city engineer three years later.
When he was tapped to head Public Works in 2018, City Engineer Kathleen Weeden lauded him as both a "first-rate engineer" and a "strong leader" who "uses a collaborative approach to resolve complicated projects without clear solutions …."
"I really like to see projects completed," he said.
