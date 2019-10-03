VENICE - Nature photographer Clyde Butcher of Venice has received yet another major award for his work.
Best-known for his striking black-and-white large format photos of the Everglades, Butcher was honored with the 2019 Photographic Society of America International Understanding Through Photography award.
“This accolade is given out annually to an accomplished photographer whose images have clearly contributed to the advancement of understanding among people," the association said in a news release. "The award honors living photographers whose work has had a unique impact on the world. Through his photography, Butcher has brought environmental issues to the forefront of public consciousness.”
Ansel Adams, another photographer famous for his work in black and white, and film industry pioneer, cartoonist and entrepreneu Walter Elias Disney are others who have been so honored by PSA with the IUTP Award.
Butcher is a resident of Venice where he maintains his main studio on Warfield Avenue. He also has a home and his Big Cypress Gallery on Tamiami Trail in Ochopee, just outside the Big Cypress Preserve Oasis Visitor Center.
He also has a gallery on St. Armands in Sarasota.
For many years, Butcher conducted swamp walks in Big Cypress Swamp. While he no longer conducts the tours himself, he continues to offer Swamp Walk Eco Tours with trained guides and photo safaris at certain times of the year.
The Venice gallery and studio is at 237 S. Warfield Ave. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on weekends by appointment. Phone 941-486-0811.
