VENICE - City officials are inviting residents out to visit with staff from the Venice Police Department with its next Coffee with a Cop.

Coffee with a Cop takes place from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday at the McDonalds at 480 N. Venice Bypass in Venice Plaza.

The eatery is near T.J. Maxx, the city noted.

"This is a great opportunity to meet officers and command staff," the city said in a news release. "We hope to see you there."

