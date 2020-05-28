In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the collaborative exhibition between four regional arts institutions, “Skyway,” has been rescheduled for 2021.

The Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Tampa Museum of Art and the USF Contemporary Art Museum collectively decided this new timeframe would provide ample time to prepare and present “Skyway 20/21: A Contemporary Collaboration,” and best celebrate the artists and their practices.

Exhibition dates for each venue will be announced later.

The selected artists for the special exhibition were announced in March.

The call for artists was open from June through September 2019, and generated more than 300 submissions from Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Below are the 48 selected artists, their place of residence and the art institutions where their work(s) will be presented:

• Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg

Robert Aiosa — Hillsborough

Ibrahim Bassmi — Pinellas

Dolores Coe — Hillsborough

Keith Crowley — Sarasota

Becky Flanders — Hillsborough

Dakota Gearhart — Pinellas

Morgan Janssen — Sarasota

Ezra Johnson — Hillsborough

Karl Kelly — Hillsborough

Savannah Magnolia — Hillsborough

Jon Notwick — Hillsborough

Gabriel Ramos — Pinellas

Lynne Railsback — Sarasota

Matthew Wicks — Hillsborough

Janelle Young — Hillsborough

• The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art

Carrie Boucher — Pinellas

Ya La’Ford — Hillsborough

Kalup Linzy — Hillsborough

Noelle Mason — Hillsborough

OK! Transmit — Pinellas

Eric Ondina — Hillsborough

Heather Rosenbach — Hillsborough

Jake Troyli — Pinellas

• Tampa Museum of Art

Jaime Alaventhura — Hillsborough

Kim Anderson — Sarasota

Wendy Babcox — Hillsborough

Janet Folsom – Pinellas

Samson Huang — Hillsborough

Jason Lazarus — Hillsborough

Kirk Ke Wang — Hillsborough

Cassia Kite — Sarasota

Jenn Miller — Hillsborough

Sarah O’Donoghue — Sarasota

Herion Park — Sarasota

Anat Pollack — Hillsborough

Libbi Ponce — Hillsborough

Selina Roman — Hillsborough

John Sims — Sarasota

Mike Solomon — Sarasota

Jill Taffett — Sarasota

• USF Contemporary Art Museum

Rosemarie Chiarlone — Hillsborough

Danny Dobrow — Pinellas

Babette Herschberger — Pinellas

Akiko Kotani — Pinellas

Cynthia Mason — Pinellas

Ry McCollough – Hillsborough

Casey McDonough – Pinellas

Kodi Thompson – Pinellas

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments