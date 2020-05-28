In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the collaborative exhibition between four regional arts institutions, “Skyway,” has been rescheduled for 2021.
The Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, Tampa Museum of Art and the USF Contemporary Art Museum collectively decided this new timeframe would provide ample time to prepare and present “Skyway 20/21: A Contemporary Collaboration,” and best celebrate the artists and their practices.
Exhibition dates for each venue will be announced later.
The selected artists for the special exhibition were announced in March.
The call for artists was open from June through September 2019, and generated more than 300 submissions from Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.
Below are the 48 selected artists, their place of residence and the art institutions where their work(s) will be presented:
• Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg
Robert Aiosa — Hillsborough
Ibrahim Bassmi — Pinellas
Dolores Coe — Hillsborough
Keith Crowley — Sarasota
Becky Flanders — Hillsborough
Dakota Gearhart — Pinellas
Morgan Janssen — Sarasota
Ezra Johnson — Hillsborough
Karl Kelly — Hillsborough
Savannah Magnolia — Hillsborough
Jon Notwick — Hillsborough
Gabriel Ramos — Pinellas
Lynne Railsback — Sarasota
Matthew Wicks — Hillsborough
Janelle Young — Hillsborough
• The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art
Carrie Boucher — Pinellas
Ya La’Ford — Hillsborough
Kalup Linzy — Hillsborough
Noelle Mason — Hillsborough
OK! Transmit — Pinellas
Eric Ondina — Hillsborough
Heather Rosenbach — Hillsborough
Jake Troyli — Pinellas
• Tampa Museum of Art
Jaime Alaventhura — Hillsborough
Kim Anderson — Sarasota
Wendy Babcox — Hillsborough
Janet Folsom – Pinellas
Samson Huang — Hillsborough
Jason Lazarus — Hillsborough
Kirk Ke Wang — Hillsborough
Cassia Kite — Sarasota
Jenn Miller — Hillsborough
Sarah O’Donoghue — Sarasota
Herion Park — Sarasota
Anat Pollack — Hillsborough
Libbi Ponce — Hillsborough
Selina Roman — Hillsborough
John Sims — Sarasota
Mike Solomon — Sarasota
Jill Taffett — Sarasota
• USF Contemporary Art Museum
Rosemarie Chiarlone — Hillsborough
Danny Dobrow — Pinellas
Babette Herschberger — Pinellas
Akiko Kotani — Pinellas
Cynthia Mason — Pinellas
Ry McCollough – Hillsborough
Casey McDonough – Pinellas
Kodi Thompson – Pinellas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.