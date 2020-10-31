This weekend we celebrate Halloween — differently. In normal years, the tradition of trick-or-treating is typically loading the kids into a vehicle and taking them to the neighborhoods with the greatest concentration of houses. Unless you live in one of those communities.
I was fortunate enough to live in one of those communities years ago. I think I used to spend around $300 — $400 on candy. We would fill a big cooler full of candy and hand out candy to hundreds of kids until dark. The community closed the streets to traffic so the kids could walk around the community safely. I thoroughly enjoyed Halloween at the old house. It hasn’t been the same since we moved away.
Of course many public officials have discouraged us from partaking in the normal festivities this year due to COVID-19. Many groups and organizations arranged for safe trick-or-treating in an effort to make Halloween fun for kids in a very unpleasant year. Thank you to all the volunteers that have tried to make this a safe and happy Halloween for the kids.
This weekend is also the end of daylight savings time. Some celebrate this change in time as winning an extra hour on the weekend that it happens. That’s fine, but that joy disappears for me when the alarm clock wakes me up an hour earlier for work Monday morning. As someone that loves to grill and smoke food, this change kicks off grilling with a flashlight.
I’m looking forward to our legislators ending the practice of daylight savings time. Florida Today reported this week that U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., renewed his call to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. President Trump signaled his support for the legislation on Twitter in 2019. The bill stalled in the Senate. I hope to see these bi-partisan bills pass this year.
Well, we’re getting closer to the finish line of the 2020 election this week. This was one of the most fascinating national elections I’ve ever seen. Locally, campaigning for the candidates was by boats, golf carts, car parades, rallies, concerts, sign wavings, food drives and events to honor our lost soldiers and veterans. We had some virtual town halls and debates, but not as many as we would have had due to COVID-19. We have a lot of good candidates to choose from right here in our communities. If you haven’t voted, please make sure you vote on Tuesday.
The Sun’s editorial board candidate recommendations recap publishes Oct. 31 in the Venice Gondolier and Nov. 1 and 2 in The Daily Sun. I always encourage everyone to do your own research on the candidates as well.
Regardless of the outcomes, it will be time for all of us to unite as Americans again.
Well, I guess it’s time to get ready for Thanksgiving and the rest of the holidays. I’m looking forward to Christmas this year. I think I’ll start decorating early.
