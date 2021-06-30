To the St. Francis Animal Rescue volunteers, spending the day at the center is purrfect.
Their mission is to rescue and care for homeless cats and kittens and find them loving homes. St. Francis is a no-kill shelter. For those who are unable to have a pet at home volunteering at St. Francis is a good substitute.
There are several ways to volunteer at St. Francis Animal Rescue. The Foster Care Program needs volunteers who are willing and able to care for underage, sick or under socialized kittens and cats in their homes until they become adoptable pets.
At the shelter, volunteers can answer phones, do office work or help at the thrift store. They are needed at special community and fundraising events.
St.Francis has a wish list. It includes scoopable litter, Dawn Dish Soap, liquid laundry soap and a list of various foods and other items including donations to the thrift store.
Cash is welcome.
Visit St. Francis at 1925 S. Tamiami Trail or online at www.stfrancisarfl.org or phone 941-485-2347.
At St. Francis it’s all about love.
July 3
Celebrate the holiday at the Nokomis Art Mart next to Captain Eddies and the Evergreen Café. On Saturday, there will be vendors, artists and a fun time for all.
Happy Birthday USA
Three cheers to everyone celebrating the USA this July 4th weekend. Here in Venice, it is a joy to be surrounded by flags, red, white and blue and a terrific happy spirit.
One of our best
The special person of this week is St. Francis Animal Rescue volunteer Ingrid Blokzijl.
She has been in Venice for more than 35 years. Ingrid remembers taking classes at Manatee Community College when the campus was located in the Brickyard.
These days, after years in real estate and retail, Ingrid enjoys a quieter time in her life spending days with her mom and her friends at St. Francis Animal Rescue. Ingrid is a born caregiver. Her kind spirit reflects to all she meets whether they are human or four legged, furry and purr.
St. Francis is a happy place for Ingrid. She is blessed by the many cats and kittens and other volunteers. She enjoys the family atmosphere and invites anyone interested in volunteering to stop in and check thing out.
Ingrid Blokzijl is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
