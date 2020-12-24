Children have been asking the same question for centuries, long before 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon posed it to the editor of The New York Sun newspaper in 1897.
Is Santa Claus real?
Yes, Virginia, he is. Or was. Our perception of him, however, has changed a great deal over time.
Santa’s story really began more than 1,700 years ago in southern Turkey. A Christian bishop named Nicholas of Myra was credited with performing dozens of miracles. Myths abound as to his generosity. Probably one of the most popular was how he once slipped bags of gold through the window of three young sisters who could not attract husbands for lack of dowries. Little wonder that he eventually became the patron saint of unwed maidens. Along the way, he also became chief protector of sailors, travelers, bakers and, of course, children and merchants.
When Nicholas died around 345 A.D., he was buried at his church in Myra. His legend grew quickly and he became the most popular saint in Medieval Europe. Thousands made the pilgrimage to his burial site, and from 1,200 to 1,600 A.D., more than 1,200 churches were dedicated in his honor.
December 6th was adopted as the official day of his birth. On that day, St. Nicholas’ Feast Day, it became the custom in countries such as Germany, England, the Netherlands and Belgium for men dressed in bishop’s robes to visit the children and hear them pray, to talk with them about being good, and to give them presents.
It was the Dutch who brought their celebration of Saint Nicholas, or “Sinterklass,” to America. But the image of the kindly saint eventually transformed into one of a rotund, gift-giving elf. The day of celebration also became more associated with Christmas, which is held on Dec. 25th.
In 1809, American writer Washington Irving included a story in his popular “Knickerbocker’s History of New York” about a jolly Saint Nicholas who rode around in a horse-drawn wagon. About 13 years later, writer and academician Clement Moore wrote a poem for his children called “A Visit from Saint Nicholas.” Moore’s poem, more commonly known today as “The Night Before Christmas,” told of a fat, jolly elf who slid down chimneys and flew around in a magical sleigh pulled by eight tiny reindeer.
During the latter half of the 19th century, the illustrator Thomas Nast created heartwarming illustrations of Santa Claus for Harper’s Magazine. Many of Nast’s drawings – the little child with his arms draped around Santa’s neck, for example – still adorn our greeting cards and children’s books, a reminder of a simpler, more romantic time.
Other pieces of the Santa legend continued to fall into place. The image of his sailing over snow-capped rooftops ultimately led to his identification with the North Pole, which had only been discovered by explorer Robert Peary in 1909. The idea of elves making toys was the happy legacy of our German forebears.
And “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was the 1939 creation of songwriter Robert May, made famous by that great American singing cowboy, Gene Autry.
During the Depression years, Santa really established himself as America’s favorite pitchman. In 1931, the Coca-Cola Company commissioned Haddon Sundblom to create a Santa for their advertisements. He’s the one who looks like everyone’s favorite rosy-cheeked uncle, standing in front of a warm fire, slugging down a bottle of Coke like there’s no tomorrow. Pepsi, of course, immediately countered by hiring Norman Rockwell to create their own Santa-tized version.
In addition to hawking commercial products, movies with Santa themes such as “Miracle on 34th Street” and “The Christmas Story” became classics. And companies such as Hallmark suddenly found themselves to be more than cottage industries.
Today, old Santa is king of the cash register. The monarch of merchandising. But let us not forget that he also is the patron saint of children.
We may grumble about how today’s retailers should take all of the commercial crassness out of the season, but let us remember that to our children, and to their children, Santa represents not only gifts, but unconditional love. Putting out milk and cookies with care and waiting patiently for him to slide down the chimney are the memories we cherish forever.
When our children were little, they used to ask me the same question I once asked my father: is Santa Claus real? Yes, I would reply, and he always will be as long as there are children who believe in him. He lives in the hearts of people everywhere who reach out in love to those in need.
Amid all the hustle and bustle, the packages and the parties, I wish you a very Merry Christmas. And may the spirit of Sinterklass fill your hearts with joy and peace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.