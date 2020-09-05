I’ve been thinking about some of the good things that have happened due to COVID-19. I guess I’m looking for some bright side to this deadly pandemic. Of course, none of the good will ever justify the economic damage, suffering and tragic losses.
So here’s my list of some good things.
The real estate market is booming in Southwest Florida. Apparently, a lot of people want to move to Florida during a pandemic. The real estate market was doing very well before the virus, but it does seem to have picked up lately.
Many of us are better with budgeting. Companies had to quickly adapt to steep revenue losses or closures. Expense cuts were drastic for the survival of most businesses. Unfortunately, many businesses did not make it. Personal finances required the same actions as businesses. Layoffs, furloughs and compensation reductions impacted so many in the workforce. We are seeing some signs of recovery with unemployment numbers — thankfully.
Flu season might be weaker. Now that most people are wearing masks, washing their hands and social distancing we could have a mild flu season. I can’t see it spreading with the protocols we have in place.
Telemedicine has taken off. We don’t have to sit in waiting rooms with sick people for certain illnesses.
Men are washing their hands. Yes, most men are actually washing their hands in public restrooms now. I was always stunned by how many men didn’t wash their hands before the virus.
The handshake may be gone. I’ve never been a fan of handshakes due to the last good thing I mentioned. I guess the fist bump is OK. I prefer the elbow bump. The foot tap is pretty cool, but I don’t see that catching on in the business world. I’m pretty sure some men and women do not want anyone tapping their nice shoes. I’ll try it next week and see how it goes.
Touchless technologies are seeing growth in demand. I expect that we’ll see more businesses investing in ways to reduce human touch on doors, counters, tables, menus and while making financial transactions. The use of cash is quickly becoming a thing of the past. It will be interesting to see how the exchange of money changes.
Zoom meetings are pretty cool. At The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier we use Google Meet, which is similar to Zoom. We’re finally using the technology we’ve had for a long time. I used to drive to all of our offices for meetings. Now, I can close my office door and attend meetings anywhere.
Family time has improved for many. Families are spending more quality time together at home. We’re reading reports of strong sales for backyard upgrades, pools, boats, recreational vehicles and campers.
Drive-in movies across the country are making a comeback. We need one in our communities.
The pandemic has successfully rallied Republicans and Democrats to work together on solving all of our issues. Just kidding.
The environment is cleaner here and in many parts of the world. There’s a lot less cars on the road. Many people have permanently shifted to working from home. Many kids shifted to virtual schooling. The morning commute is better.
Gas prices are good. The reduced demand should keep the prices down for a while. Of course, there’s many things that impact gas prices, so we’ll see how long it lasts.
No more packed seating at restaurants for now. We don’t have to worry about being seated at one of those tiny tables that are sandwiched together in restaurants. You know, the tables where 2-8 couples enjoy an intimate dinner together. Let’s not forget that restaurants will need to add tables back when protocols and executive orders have ended to be profitable.
Almost everything is clean. Most places are much cleaner than they’ve ever been. Businesses invested a lot of money to make their customers and employees feel safe.
Essential workers, healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement got the respect and thanks they deserved.
The best thing that can come from this pandemic is a safe vaccine that ends this deadly virus.
