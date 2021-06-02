“They believe in themselves, their employees and their businesses,” Angela Snyder said in her opening remarks at the Venice Chamber of Commerce 42nd annual Business of the Year Award Luncheon. Angela and Nick Choat served as Masters of Ceremony for the event.
The Plantation Golf & Country Club was filled with people representing the heart of Venice. Presenters of the awards talked about teamwork, commitment and customer service.
In presenting the award for Non-Profit/Not-For Profit Jon Thaxton said of them collectively, “Their resilience and hearts shine brightly.”
Representing the Gulf Coast Community Foundation Jon then presented the winning Family Promise of South Sarasota County with a check for $500 and to the other 18 nominees a check each for $250.
Recipients talked about feeling humbled. Presenters applauded dedicated caregivers. Chairman of the Chamber Board Debbie LaPinska announced the Chamber’s 96 years fostering small business relationships. Most everyone in the room stood and received an applause for their work with the Chamber and in the Community.
Kathy Lehner gave the final words of wisdom at the luncheon.
“While some people say success is the key to happiness perhaps happiness is the key to success.”
The Business of the Year Awards luncheon was heart warming and a celebration all in one. Thank you to everyone involved.
A warm salute
Thanks to everyone who honored Memorial Day by honoring all who gave their lives for our country and their families. Even the smallest gesture of wearing red, white and blue says “Thank you.”
Never forget.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Heather Somers who was named the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Year. In her acceptance remarks Heather said, “I get to have fun while helping others.”
Not only does Heather work at Virsana Salon but she volunteers in creating hairstyles and make up for victims of human trafficking. Can anyone even imagine what a person abused in this horrible human trafficking crime must feel like to look in the mirror and feel pretty? Thankfully Heather makes that happen.
Heather talked about the joy of working with her best friend. Her humility and gratitude permeated the room. We know there are other “Heathers” in Venice who “Have fun while helping others.” Heather represents them. We celebrate and thank them.
Heather Somers is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
