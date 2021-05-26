Is it budget time again? It seems like it is always budget time.
The city of Venice budget development and review process spans nine months, beginning in January of each year, and concluding with the budget adoption in September. The process involves numerous steps, including workshops and public hearings. The adopted budget supports the provision of municipal services. The city’s fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 and concludes on Sept. 30 of each year. (Some government agencies, including the state of Florida, operate a budget cycle beginning on July 1 and ending June 30.)
The budget development process begins with the formation of a Capital Improvement Plan. The CIP is a five-year strategic design listing major capital projects, some of which will span two or more fiscal cycles.
As a stabilizing feature to the overall budget, the CIP process enables the city to forecast large-scale expenses and stagger project timelines and expenditures over a longer period. Examples of local capital projects include: rebuilding of airport runways, replacement of Utilities Department water and wastewater infrastructure, the recently completed new public safety facility on East Venice Avenue, the reconstruction and repaving of the city’s roadway system, including the revitalization of the downtown area, and the current construction project to rebuild Fire Station 1 and expansion of the adjoining City Hall.
Internally, the budget process begins with each city department compiling a list of operating expenses for the next fiscal year. Expenses are segmented by type, such as personnel costs, consumable materials, contractual agreements, and capital purchases. These budget drafts are submitted to the Finance Department, where they are measured against projected revenues. The budget plans are further reviewed to ensure that they support the city’s established goals and mission statement. Finance staff meet with department directors to review budget drafts and establish priority expenses.
Ultimately, the Finance Department will produce a comprehensive budget plan, complemented with a budget message from the city manager, for presentation to the City Council. The plan will articulate expenses and be “balanced” to ensure that adequate revenues are forecasted to support planned expenses.
Venice city government provides a full array of municipal services. The organizational structure is composed of departments and divisions each with distinctly defined functions. The departments are also distinguished by the manner in which they are funded. There are two distinct funding mechanisms that support the provision of city services.
The General Fund supports core municipal services including Police, Fire, Public Works, Planning and Zoning, Engineering and the City Clerk’s Office. It also provides funding for administrative and support services such as information technology, human resources, city attorney, finance, office of the city manager, and office of the mayor and council.
Property tax revenue is a major funding source supporting the provision of core municipal services.
The departments and divisions that are not supported with property tax-generated revenues are Enterprise Funds. These programs are self-supporting in that they produce a revenue to sustain their service delivery systems. As fee-driven departments, they are dependent on their business acumen to create a stable revenue base that covers their operating expenses.
While they do not receive tax revenues to support their operations, they are free to compete for external funding such as federal and state grants to augment revenues they collect from their service fee structure. The Airport, Utilities, Building, Stormwater Management, and Solid Waste and Recycling Division all operate under an Enterprise Fund business model.
You may notice that from time to time the city will establish a stakeholders group of staff members and private citizens to examine the fee structure of a specific Enterprise Fund to determine if its fee structure is performing at a fiscally healthy pace.
Currently, a stormwater stakeholders group is working with a consultant to update the department’s fee structure to adequately support current operating expenses and accrue funds for necessary capital infrastructure projects.
Results of such projects are presented to City Council and are subject to public review and comment.
An important and valuable feature of the municipal budget plan is partnership agreements with other public and private organizations that add to the city’s overall service delivery capacity.
Among the most visible are agreements with VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.), Venice MainStreet and Mote Marine. VABI assumes a monumental task in providing enhancement and maintenance support to the downtown landscaping. They undertake numerous other community enrichment projects, including the ongoing development of the Urban Forest in the Seaboard area.
Venice MainStreet fortifies the city’s image and attraction to visitors with its numerous marketing programs and is a primary organizer of many popular special events.
The city has a contractual agreement with Mote Marine for sea turtle monitoring and reporting during the cyclical turtle egg laying and hatching season.
Many other local organizations support city government and overall community with their charitable volunteer work. In the overall budget plan, funds are specifically allocated to support the business partnerships.
In support of the codified agreements, the city may contribute labor and materials activities, or a financial subsidy may be awarded to support the mutually beneficial work of the partnership agency.
In the overall budget plan, the city sets aside a minimum of 25 percent of the annual cost of operation. These funds are designated for emergency use. In the case of a natural or man-made disaster, the funds are available to support, sustain and restore municipal services.
Times of crisis, physical or financial, provide evidence of the capacity and resiliency of a city’s operating plan. What are the barometers of a healthy municipal budget?
One indicator is the strength of the “set aside” funds in the annual budget design. Beyond the standard 25 percent reserve, Venice typically adds several million dollars in additional protection for unknown crises or financial opportunities. Of course, similar to managing a household account, the city must be able to pay its bills and control debt.
Several cities around the county have failed and declared bankruptcy due to their inability to meet financial obligations. Unfunded private pension debt and excessive post-employment benefit obligations (notably health care insurance) are common pitfalls that can stagger a municipal budget.
Venice has aggressively managed these expenses by encouraging employees in private pension plans to convert to the Florida Retirement System (a financially healthy and stable plan), and by ending the city’s cost of health care for former employees. Another important barometer is the city’s debt ratio; that is, how much financial debt the city carries. For Venice, the debt ratio and property tax millage rate are both comparatively very low. In fact, the major capital projects undertaken over the past five years have had a nominal effect on taxpayers.
The conservative fiscal management style is rewarded in Venice’s bond rating. Among three major rating agencies, Venice’s bond rating is AA+, effectively as high as a municipal government of our size can achieve.
As the city moves forward planning the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, the planning process will be guided by a conservative expenditure plan, public input, multi-year strategic modeling, and sustaining our valuable partnership agreements with local organizations and neighboring governmental agencies.
