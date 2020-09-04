In April I sent a letter to all city of Venice employees addressing the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus on our community, our working environment and our personal lives.
In that letter, I noted the resilience and dedication of our workforce, and I encouraged us all to support each other in our daily work and to be committed to support the success of others. As individual workers, members of divisions and departments, our employees have surpassed the highest expectation of performance. The diligence and focused work production has been unaffected by the pandemic; in fact, the visible unwavering work ethic of employees continues to bring praise and high performance reviews internally and from the community we serve. In the context of supporting each other, and assuming a responsibility to help others succeed in their work tasks, workers have demonstrated a praiseworthy commitment that many organizations crave to achieve. However, it is only achievable collectively when all members are committed to the effort of complete and superior output. As an illustration of activities that integrate various departments to achieve a common goal, below is a sampling of city of Venice workforce initiatives:
• Fire Station 51 redesign and construction: Involves operational criteria from the Fire Department, facility design, permitting and building standards from the Building Department; coordination, site and landscape demolition from the Public Works Department; site planning and code adherence from Development Services.
• City Hall expansion: Includes project design and space allocation from Public Works and the Building Department; grants management and integration of a new shared chiller and emergency power generator from Engineering and Finance; stormwater management from Engineering; and permitting and inspection by the Building Department.
• Roadway reconstruction: Involves road condition assessment and project coordination by the Engineering Department; coordination and site management by Public Works.
• Capri Isles bridge reconstruction: Involves engineering oversight and procurement, grants management and funding by Engineering and Finance; and support for onsite access by Public Works and Police.
• Citywide security system: Incorporates design and development by the information technology and police departments; and coordination for installation and maintenance by Public Works.
• COVID-19: A novel challenge requiring integrated participation in numerous tasks including development of protective protocols and acquisition of protective supplies from the fire department; design of employee rules and recommendations for protective practices, alternative working conditions and re-entry protocols from human resources; design and construction of sanitation devices from Public Works; coordination and publication of policy changes from the Public Information Officer and City Clerk’s Office; coordination for onsite virus testing from police, fire and Public Works; management of special events by the special event and marketing coordinator and PIO.
• Booster station redesign and relocation: Includes site selection, funding strategy and property acquisition from Finance, Utilities and Development Services; and project design from Utilities, Planning and Building Departments.
• Circus Property Lease and Development: Involves marketing and long-term lease development of a valuable City property by the Airport and City Attorney: research, fiscal management strategies and FAA coordination from the Airport, Finance and City Attorney; site review from Engineering; and planning and zoning modification from Development Services.
• Procurement Policy Revision: Updating of the city’s operating guidelines on procurement and fiscal management, involves modification of important purchase criteria to increase fiscal efficiency from Finance and the city attorney with input from all department directors, and overall coordination and drafting of updated policy guidelines from the city attorney and Finance.
• Emergency Notification System: A critical communication tool involving updating and modification of the CodeRED alert system to Everbridge software; integration was required from the Fire, City Administration, Finance, IT and Police Departments.
• Annexations and Property Development: Continuous expansion of the city’s geographical boundaries and resultant property permitting, zoning updates and building oversight requires extensive and ongoing participation from Development Services, Planning and Zoning, Permitting, Inspection, Utilities and Engineering; as well as interagency coordination with Sarasota County, assessment of potential service level demands and related operational needs and costs from Police, Fire, Solid Waste and Recycling, Utilities, Public Works, Finance, City Administration and the City Attorney.
This list represents a sampling of contemporary city capital projects and operational activity, but is specifically cited to illustrate the excellent coordination of services and support among departments and divisions. In addition to the focused list of departments involved in these projects, backroom administrative support is provided for all of them. That support consists of marketing and public relations from the PIO; legal review and document drafting from the city attorney; fiscal strategies, financial management, and when applicable procurement and/or grants acquisition from the Finance Department; legal posting, coordination with City Council, and documents management from the City Clerk’s Office; and updating and integration of personnel policies from HR.
Collectively, the coordination and efficiency of process is a credit to all of the front-line and backroom services that reflect the city’s commitment to professional and effective service delivery. In addition to these noted projects, City staff continues to work with external agencies for coordinated service delivery, project development, education and guidance to our residents and visitors. City workers continue to achieve a laudable record of success in working with civic, cultural and service organizations on initiatives that benefit our great community. As the City continues in its mission to uphold a tradition of valued service quality, it is rewarding to know that the dedication and professional commitment of employees are visible and well-received.
The public recognition is a credit to each and every member that comprises the best of municipal governments. Congratulations and best wishes for continued success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.