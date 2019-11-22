Compost is known to gardeners as “brown gold.”
Taking various yard wastes and certain kitchen scraps and turning them into this valuable, organic material is worth the effort. Composting is not only a part of recycling, but also can add organic matter to your garden that will benefit your plants.
Backyard composting involves selecting the materials to compost, the type of composting units to use, how to turn organic materials into compost and how to use compost – it is an art and a science.
Materials for composting are generally considered either “green” material such as vegetable and fruit kitchen scraps, leaves, citrus rinds, tea bags, coffee grounds and filters and herbivore manures which contain nitrogen, or “brown” material like brown leaves, chipped woody material, pine needles, and most untreated sawdust which contain carbon. Bacteria are the most abundant organisms in the composting process.
They use the nitrogen, oxygen and water to break down the carbon materials resulting in heat and decomposition. A proper mix of carbon to nitrogen (a ratio of about 30 parts C to 1 part N) is the best recipe for optimum composting results. Breaking materials down into smaller pieces (shredding) will allow the microorganisms more surface area to digest the organic matter.
Also, water must be present so that the compost pile has a moist consistency like that of a wrung-out sponge. Materials should be added in three to four inch layers – green and then brown – as you build the pile. Heat is a natural by-product of the composting process and needs to be in the range of 90 to about 140 degrees F. A temperature that is too cool or too hot will stop the composting process. In order for the pile to reach a composting “critical mass”, it must be at least three foot by three foot in size.
It is important to remember not to add meat, bones, fish, dairy products, grease, foods with oils, dressings, dog or cat droppings, treated sawdust, seed-laden weeds, nematode-infested roots and diseased plant material to a compost pile. No commercial compost “starters” are necessary – all the microorganisms are already present.
The speed at which your wastes turn into finished compost will vary with the type of composting unit you have and how much labor you want to put into the process. A simple pile or bin made from wood or plastic with three foot by three foot dimensions (minimum size), may only involve adding materials as you generate them.
Minimum efforts are needed with this passive method. Keep in mind that it may take over one year for the compost to be finished. Occasional turning to recharge oxygen and attention to water needs will quicken the pace a bit. Multiple turning bin units (three attached side-by-side) involve assembling the compost pile in one bin, allowed it to heat up, and cool down.
The material is then turned into the adjacent bin to compost further. The compost is then transferred into a final bin as the product finishes. This high labor method can really quicken the pace of having that earthy-smelling, crumbly, finished compost ready to use in as soon as three to eight months. The wide array of compost bin designs available will surely allow most gardeners to select a unit that best fits individual needs.
Compost, even finished compost, is not completely decomposed (like humus) as it will contain small pieces of debris that can be recognized as bits of twigs and leaves. The finishing or “curing” of compost may take one or more months. Once you have finished compost available, it is time to use it.
Vegetable gardens certainly will benefit from compost as it adds organic matter, helps the soil retain moisture and can add some nutrients. Compost that is a bit chunky can be screened and you can use the bulkier portion as a mulch. The finer material is best applied to planting beds for annuals or perennials. Do not use fresh compost for starting seeds as there still may be organisms present that can damage the seedlings. Careful heat sterilization of the compost would be necessary before using as seed starter.
Make and use compost in your Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ garden! It is a valuable resource that you cannot afford to throw away!
Don’t forget to visit our other County Plant Clinics in the area. Check this link for a complete list of site locations, dates and times — bit.ly/330n0DI.
Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344.
