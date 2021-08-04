Each year Venice decks the halls with boughs of holly, a trolley car and store wide sales to celebrate its annual Christmas in July.
This year there were a few new things added to the mix.
Aimee Odette and Michael Rank spent the weekend finalizing plans for their new Island Bookshop at 206 West Miami Ave. next to Mother’s Cupboard. These two college profs hope to create a Little Shop Around the Corner atmosphere like the store made famous by Meg Ryan in “You’ve Got Mail.”
Their plans include book talks, writer’s groups and story time. The goal is a Labor Day grand opening.
At Venice Presbyterian, the All Things Beautiful Committee created gala trees and wreaths. Chief decorator Joan High made sure the decorations showcased sea shells and beach animals.
Everyone attending the free Erin Abu concert at the Church on Friday evening enjoyed holiday lights and colors in addition to uplifting music. It is fun watching people catch the spirit and adding a little happy to our lives.
The crowd lined up at 9 a.m. at the Elephant’s Trunk. Shoppers carried ironing boards, pictures, books and dishes out the door. Others put sold signs on tables and chairs, end tables and bookcases. Who could resist 50% off? The store offered a raffle, bake sale and a parking lot of classic cars. Remember The Trunk provides scholarships for local students.
Downtown Suzanne Andrews and Rosanne Brown at Our Mother’s Cupboard welcomed shoppers. The Christmas Table offered red and green bowl covers, dish cloths and teas. Suzanne and Roseann showed off featured items like wooden embossed rolling pins made in Poland.
Merry early Christmas to businesses and shoppers and everyone who spread a little holiday cheer in Venice in July.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Suzanne Andrews owner of Mother’s Cupboard. This lady competes with Santa’s workshop. While Santa creates toys for children, Suzanne sells toys for people who like to cook. The colorful store offers a kitchen gadget for every need, at every price and in every color.
Suzanne is an expert on teas and spices which she carries in the store. This nice lady is always most generous with her contribution to events in town. She enjoys chatting with shoppers sharing stories and recipes.
Suzanne Andrews is one of the terrific women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net
