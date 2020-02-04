Illegal immigration causes myriad problems from depressing wages for Americans, particularly at the lower end, to increasing the amount of crime in the country to creating rank unfairness to the millions of immigrants who stood in line and followed all of the rules.
This problem did not start overnight. It’s been decades in the making.
But Florida is now leading the way in taking a full spectrum approach to limiting — if not fully solving — the problem. Working with Gov. Ron DeSantis, I sponsored the bill during the last legislative session that resulted in Florida now having the strongest sanctuary cities ban in the country. That was a big step on the crime front.
Now I’m championing a bill (SB 664) that would require businesses to use the federal “e-Verify” system to determine the immigration status of new employees beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
The e-Verify program is run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and uses federal databases to determine if potential hires are eligible to work in the U.S. It’s fast and it’s free. It’s also only voluntary at the federal level, and only about half of all new hires nationally are screened through e-verify — and it is much lower in industries that tend to use illegal immigrant labor in higher numbers. So it is up to the states to ensure compliance among all companies.
Under this bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Tom Lee, employers will be required to provide records proving their employees are either citizens or otherwise legally authorized to work in the United States. E-Verify is an easy online system where you enter a potential new hire’s information that you already have for payroll purposes to determine if they can work legally in the United States.
If a company does not comply, my bill calls for penalties that include the suspension of business licenses. Further, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will be required to cooperate with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency by alerting them to the identities of any unauthorized aliens employed by the business.
If a business does not meet the launch date of Jan. 1, 2021 to begin using the e-Verify system, they will risk losing their business licenses.
In 2016, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine published an extensive, book-sized report on the economics of immigration and found overwhelming evidence in the compilation of studies over decades that illegal immigrants drive down wages for low-wage workers. This makes basic economic sense because most illegal immigrants have minimal education and skills and so compete for those low-end jobs. They swell the ranks at the bottom and that oversupply suppresses wages.
There are about 90 occupations in which 20% or more of the workers are immigrants. These are considered high-immigrant occupations and they are almost exclusively in low-paying fields.
We are sometimes told these jobs Americans won’t do. Aside from the obvious insult that is, it also is not true. Even in most of those high-immigrant occupations, native-born Americans still dominate. For instance, 55% of maids and housekeepers are native born, 65% of grounds maintenance workers are native-born, 65% of construction laborers and 75% of janitors are native-born.
Obviously, Americans are willing to do these jobs. There are only four occupations where a majority are immigrants, and even those have a substantial number of native-born Americans employed.
This bill is perhaps the single most important step we can take now to limit illegal immigration in Florida. And fewer illegal immigrants employed in Florida will allow market forces to increase wages at the low end. This is great news for Florida workers. - State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, is also chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.