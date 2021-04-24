Your recent editorial, “The Florida Legislature is remiss for not revisiting Marsy’s Law and its protection of law officers this year,” not only offers a one-sided viewpoint of Marsy’s Law for Florida and a recent ruling by the First District Court of Appeal, it also draws erroneous parallels to the case of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.
Marsy’s Law for Florida enables victims to keep confidential personally identifiable information that can be used to locate or harass them. While the First District Court of Appeal ruled that law enforcement officers who are victims of crime can invoke this privacy provision, it by no way means that Marsy’s Law can be used to shield law enforcement officers from accountability.
Marsy’s Law for Florida does not decide whether someone is a victim or not. Investigations conducted by the appropriate law enforcement or criminal justice make determinations as to who is a victim and who is the accused. This same process is followed when there is an officer-involved incident.
If it is found that an officer has broken the law, he/she receives no rights or protections under Marsy’s Law. The offending officer’s name can, and should, be released publicly — same as anyone else accused of a crime.
If Derek Chauvin had committed his crime in Florida, his name would have been made public the moment he was charged. And, unlike in Minnesota, which has no constitutional rights for crime victims, George Floyd’s brother and seven-year-old daughter would have strong, enforceable protections in Florida thanks to Marsy’s Law.
While news coverage of this ruling has focused solely on the aspect related to law enforcement, there are other aspects of the ruling that have not been reported on. In this unanimous ruling, the court concluded that none of the language in Marsy’s Law for Florida conflicts with any other language in the constitution. Contrary to your editorial’s assertion, this aspect of the recent ruling cements the fact that Marsy’s Law for Florida in no way dismantles our Sunshine laws.
As National Crime Victims’ Rights Week draws to a close this week, it is important to remember why Marsy’s Law for Florida is in place: because the voters recognized the need for victims to have these rights and protections and to be treated fairly as they navigate the criminal justice system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.