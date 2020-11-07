Well, we finally made it to Election Day, which turned into Election Week. We need to make sure we carefully count the vote and take the time needed to make sure it’s accurate.
Fortunately, it wasn’t Florida that delayed the counting process this time around. That was a nice change.
Florida attracts way too much attention from national news media for many things. We needed a break from the spotlight.
I think most of us are glad that the election is finally over. It seems like our election cycle is so much longer than it used to be. With that in mind, I assume that there’s many who are already preparing for the 2024 campaigns in the background.
At The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier the excitement in the newsroom grows leading up to election day. We assign reporters to cover the candidates and amendments. We build a results tracking template and work hard to make sure we have everything covered when the results finally start flowing to us.
This year we planned to be two hours late with the press times because we’ve either missed some of the results or ran very late in the past. We were impressed with the speed of the local results this year, which is likely attributed to the record breaking early voting we had due to COVID-19. Even with the early results we were three minutes late for our 1 a.m. deadline.
Election Day and night in the newsroom is interesting to watch. The news team knows that election night is an all hands on deck night. Work hours start and end much later than any other workday. It’s also known as free pizza night, which is my favorite part.
The news team is spread out across our offices in Port Charlotte, Englewood, North Port and Venice. Some are on the road to get reactions from the candidates at watch parties. The editors have their heads down reading stories and checking for results from multiple sources. The page designers work quickly to get the stories, pictures and art on the pages with the ads. As soon as the pages have been fully edited they’re sent to the plate maker and onto the presses in Port Charlotte and Venice.
In the days leading up to the election I was rather stunned at how different it was this time. Never before do I recall hearing about “election stress disorder”. Almost every broadcast news station was advising us on how to relieve the election stress. If you’re suffering from it, the advice included avoiding the news. I didn’t like that recommendation, but I understand.
At the same time, the media was reporting that cities across the nation are boarding up for protests. Dozens of cities across the nation boarded up businesses and government facilities, which may have added to some of the stress. I understand that we had a summer of violent protests in many cities over racial inequalities, but I don’t recall our nation anticipating the same for an election.
All of this contributed to the media’s overuse of the word “unprecedented”. Broadcast media tends to latch onto certain words or phrases for some reason. I think they spend too much time watching eachother.
I usually finalize this column Friday mornings to make it into the Saturday Venice Gondolier and Sunday Sun. I thought I would have the election results at that point, but the votes are still being counted.
There’s many questions surrounding ballot count monitoring, submission timing, mailing rules, polling and more. Rightfully so. It’s not uncommon for challenges. The courts will sort it all out.
We’ll resolve the election results, to your liking or not, and we’ll move on.
It will be time for us to work together as Americans again. We’ve all been through times when our candidate of choice did not win. The world didn’t end. Life continued as it always did.
Now it’s time to mitigate COVID-19 and develop a vaccine for it. We need to get our economy back on track. We need to work together on the many other issues we’re facing as a nation.
