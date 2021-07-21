“We’re here to enjoy one another and serve the community,” Diane Jenson told more than 50 members attending the Venice Garden Club meeting at Maxine Barrett Park.

The group came together to announce scholarship recipients and for the changing of the guard.

After serving for two years, there was a change in officers for the group. Before the new crew took over the report came that in 37 years the club awarded $254,500 in scholarships. The Garden Club chooses to give $5,000 awards to students studying ways to improve the earth and the environment.

This years’s recipients are Aeryl Bryen, Jessie Joyner, Sophia Pierce, Connor Poole and Connor Poole. Recipients were not present at the luncheon.

The club members took pride in punting their way through this year of meetings and fund raisers. They held a garden tour instead of a house tour. They enlarged their plant sale to include some arrangements and had the highest grossing plant sale ever.

“There is someone from the club working out in the community almost daily,” Diane told the group.

She told of design classes.

“If we don’t have fun, it’s a bad event,” she said.


Clare Mulligan of the Sarasota Garden Club installed the new officers. They are President Pat Swindell, Vice President Sara Staffoed, recording secretary Miagne Hopkins, treasurer Jackie Inman and assistant treasurer Jan Durr.

This energized group plans for the meaningful year including a new meeting venue at Bay Indies. We know the members will continue to share their love of gardening and be the teachers and leaders in Venice who deserve a pat on the back for their work from this community.

Three cheers for members of the Venice Garden Club.

One of our best

The special person of this week is Althea Bednarek, the longest continuous members of the Venice Garden Club. She was the president from 1985-87. She also served as parliamentarian and in 1994 was granted lifetime membership in the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.

Althea is a wonderful testament of a person finding a hobby they love and sticking with it. She has been a mentor who enjoys sharing memories of Garden Club events. She is a regular at meetings and special events and always has a ready smile and a kind word for everyone.

Althea Bednarek and her Venice Area Garden Club work makes Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

