The atmosphere was electric as more than 50 members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women gathered for their first get together luncheon of the year.
It was fun to sit back and listen to the chatter.
It was the sound of happy.
Hugs were the norm. Smiling faces prevailed.
One of the groups attending included Nancy Gorski, Jan Henry, Phyllis George and Joan Brizek.
These women and others are members of the years gone by fashion show committee. Nancy chaired the event for 16 years. They recalled tickets for their next shows selling at the present show.
Our Lady of Lourdes will have a fashion show in 2022 with a new committee and old and new ideas. The luncheon include a video of past events.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women introduced nine new members.
In her greeting Joi Nemke offered a prayer and said, “I’d like to welcome our good news with gratitude.”
President Donna McGinnis and the group celebrated Ellen Rush with flowers and a gift card. There was a long list of achievements for Ellen including serving as membership chair for 12 years.
The calendar for Our Lady of Lourdes CCW for the coming year is full including guest speakers with interesting topics like Human Trafficking.
The group plans a Christmas Party with a sea shell demonstration. The calendar shows a tea. Their fundraisers benefit organizations in town. While the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women services the Parish and the community it is clear they service each other with love, camaraderie and friendship.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Kathy Yaglenski. People at the luncheon agreed it was Kathy’s enthusiasm and leadership that made the luncheon happen. Hugs and happy smiles greeted all who came.
Kathy dedicates hours of service to the community. Her involvement with Right to Life, Our Mother’s House and Solve makes a difference in those programs. Kathy supports fundraisers and invites friends to support the cause.
Kathy celebrates her family and each day of her life with a passion and kind heart that are contagious.
In her closing remarks at the luncheon she said, “Thank you for the laughter. May our angels go before us to guide us safely home.”
Kathy Yaglenski is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
