Big Brothers and Big Sisters celebrated their Class of 2021 graduating “Littles” with a heartfelt two-day drive in graduation at their offices. There were hugs and presents and goodbyes.
Each graduate received a water bottle filled with candy. Their gift bag included gift cards, sample products and a lovely green, gold and black chord to wear to the graduation ceremony. Several students received certificate announcing scholarships.
At the graduation students had a chance to talk about goals.
Those included a degree in education and wanting to teach in elementary school. One student would be studying engineering and wanted to be involved with the space program. Several were interested in nursing with one wanting to specialize in geriatrics.
One wanted to be a speech pathologist.
In all there are 17 Big Brothers Big Sisters graduates in the Class of 2021. They are Caleb Fissel, Gimayra Hermandez, Travis Johnson, Jackson Laps, Connor Marton, Casey Morehead, Eli Thurston, Brenna Sanders, Cadence York, Zachary Asbridge, Theodore Chace, Benjamin Ranney, Kaela Coye, Samantha Tanaka, Manuel Rivera, Averi Cooper and Sydney Schunk.
Several students mentioned Venice Regional Bayfront Health hospital and their “Beyond School Walls Program.” Students worked with volunteers and staff experiencing the daily operations and special care with patients.
The BBBS program welcomes anyone interested in information to visit bbbssun.org or call 941-488-4009. They promise a life changing experience for Bigs and Littles.
Congratulations and continued success to the Class of 2021.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the Bigs and Littles involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.
Bigs come from all walks of life and in all ages. For many the bonds formed are long lasting even a lifetime. One of the Littles in the Big After High School Program said, “My Big Sister continues to help me in making my decisions. I turn to her first.”
Littles can start in kindergarten and continue through high school and beyond. Some come back as Bigs. Littles come from single parent homes and from a need to spend time with an adult for mentoring, help with school work and fun. Often Bigs have hobbies to share like wood working.
In all, many Bigs and Littles become friends and family. They bless each other in a special way. Those who participate in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program make Venice a great place to live.
