On a beautiful sunny morning in Venice, a large crowd gathered at the memorial on Venice Avenue near the MainStreet information kiosk for a Remembrance Ceremony.
On Memorial Day, everyone who came brought a heart filled with gratitude for those who gave their lives for our country. Many in the crowd served in wars and could put names and faces with the words, “Those who gave their lives.”
Norm MacLellan, second vice president of American Legion NoVel Post 159, served as master of ceremonies for the event.
In addition to introducing speakers he read interesting facts about the Vietnam Wall. There are 58,318 names on the wall. Among them are 900 who died on the first day, 16 were clergy and eight were women; 667 have the surname Smith.
The ceremony on Memorial Day was short and meaningful. Wreaths were set and taps played. Everyone stood at attention for taps. A young family watched from near by and their small children stood with hands on their hearts. A Venice police officer was on hand.
The crowd probably ranged in age from 3 to a 96-year-old veteran. The scene was an example of what makes Venice a special treasure. Here people come together.
Kudos to the NoVel 159 Color Guard who rushed to Venice after participating in a ceremony at the National Cemetery in Sarasota. Thank you to the VABI volunteers for making the area at the memorial beautiful.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Jeff Cupano who placed a wreath at the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony. He continues his service to the U.S.A. as the assistant director of the American Legion NoVel Post 159 American Legion Riders.
The Riders are part of the group that rallies in Washington D.C. on Memorial Day. They hold fundraisers and provide scholarships and fund various other projects. They provide safe riding classes.
Their motto is, “Still strong. Still riding.”
In addition to his work as a veteran, Jeff and his family own Flapjacks, one of the popular breakfast and lunch restaurants on East Venice Ave. Their delicious food and friendly atmosphere make them an important part of the Venice food community.
Jeff Cupano is also a retired middle school principal from Pennsylvania. He has had many adventures in life.
He is one of the men who make Venice a great place to live.
