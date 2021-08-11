Kayla Weiser and Matthew Gower represented the Atlanta Braves and its Community Outreach at Venice Police Department’s National Night Out. The Braves spring training stadium, CoolToday Park, is in Wellen Park.
Judi Kozora shows off her rescue poodles recently at Venice Police Department’s National Night Out.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Crime Dog McGruff was on hand with his friend, Kelly Peyton, to shake hands and pose for photos at Venice Police Department’s National Night Out.
Gondolier Photos BY FRAN VALENCIC
From left, Detectives Korey Shope, Ben Neff and William Kuchar talked to residents and passed out fun gifts while celebrating community spirit at Venice Police Department’s National Night Out.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
The Venice Police Department invited the community to a National Night Out and more than 500 men, women and children came. The mood was festive with activities inside and outside at the new spectacular Venice Police Station.
Crime fighter dog McGruff was on hand and it was good to see some children wanting to shake hands and take a picture. Other children stood back and were more cautious. The K-9 volunteers brought their dogs who were among the most popular at the event. Volunteers answered questions and gave good information about the work the dogs do. One of the friendly poodles was just 7 months old. Who knew poodles were search and rescue dogs? It was nice to hear children ask, “May I pet your dog?”
Two of the indoor vendors were Matthew Gower and Kayla Weiser representing the Atlanta Braves and CoolToday Park. They had water bottles and kazoos. Children who were 3 and 4 years old enjoyed teaching grandparents how to use a kazoo. The children were experts. People were asking about CoolToday and spring training.
Annie’s Pretzels provided free treat as did Eugene Brizendine of Kona Ice of Venice.
Police officers directed traffic, opened doors and chatted with all. The sirens on the police cruiser kept everyone awake.
People liked seeing the Venice Police boat up close. The police showcased other vehicles they use in their work. People learned the barbed wire area in the back of the station is used to house large evidence.
The Venice Police officers, detectives and volunteers created one of the precious small town evenings this community loves. Thank you to everyone who made what can easily be called Venice magic.
Some of our best
The special people of this week are the terrific residents of Venice and the Venice Police Department. The two groups came together after a typical August storm in Florida and enjoyed each other. Several students from Venice High were on hand as were families and seniors. They represented this terrific community that likes getting together.
In this town, there are no age restrictions. We gather at high school games, parades, concerts and fiestas. We feel safe knowing our police officers have our backs. We don’t just see them, we know them. They are regulars in our lives.
In Venice, it is the community spirit and our police officers that make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
