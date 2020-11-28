Last week I had the pleasure of being a guest on the SunCoast Home Show with the show’s host, Doug Curtis on WENG 98.1 FM, 107.5 FM and 1530 AM. The show airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays.
Curtis invited me on the show to talk to the listeners about the newspaper’s role in the local community. It was also an opportunity to discuss the political election and the newspaper’s stance on the media bias issue. I explained to the listeners that the newspaper’s role is primarily local journalism. We spend almost all of our time focused on local news. The state, national and world news that we publish is from the Associated Press, like most newspapers.
The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier is owned by Adams Publishing Group and our company editorial policy is to be nonpartisan. As APG journalists, we’re required to avoid participation in partisan politics and to maintain neutrality.
We also talked about local businesses and how the newspaper tries to help local businesses. Keith Farlow, owner of Farlows on the Water called in as a listener to contribute to the discussion with an example of a roundtable we organized to help educate the voters on the ramifications of the $15 per hour constitutional amendment to our local businesses and nonprofit organizations. The amendment passed narrowly with 60.8% of the voters voting yes. It needed 60% to pass.
Many businesses will now face the challenge of the increased labor costs in the years to come. Some will consider options to automate or utilize self-serve technologies when it’s feasible. Other businesses may be forced to reduce positions or pass along the added costs to the consumers.
• • •
This week we celebrated Thanksgiving. I hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving.
Many had to celebrate the holiday differently due to the pandemic. As I looked up and down the street of my own neighborhood, I noticed the cars that normally lined the streets were gone this year. Thanksgiving was much smaller for most. Our family split up for Thanksgiving to limit exposure and stay safe. We called each other and used Facetime to connect. It was amusing for the kids because the adults don’t know how to hold a camera when it’s in selfie mode.
Our family talked about the previous years when we had a large gathering and everyone brought a dish to share. The adults squeezed into a kitchen to work together to put out a ton of food while little kids ran around and played.
The guys typically surround a grill, smoker or cornhole game. Watching the NFL games has always been part of the tradition once the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade is over. Watching the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was an option, but that would require football being turned off. That will never happen.
Of course, reminiscing about previous Thanksgivings reminded everyone that Tracy and I skipped Thanksgiving to go on a cruise last year. I had always wanted to mimic the movie “Christmas with the Kranks” and celebrate Christmas on a cruise. I tried to convince the family a few times for all of us to take a Christmas cruise, but they had no interest in my devious plan. I was even willing to pay for it. The savings of skipping Christmas would’ve easily covered it.
That’s when I came up with the Thanksgiving cruise plan. I was amused this year when my online travel agent contacted me a few weeks ago to see I was ready to book another cruise. It was an anniversary reminder from when I booked last year. I’m ready to book another cruise, but I have no idea when that’s going to happen. Probably around the time we’re all vaccinated.
Thanksgiving on a cruise ship was fun, but I’d rather spend the day cooking and celebrating with the whole family. It looks like Christmas this year will be similar to Thanksgiving. I hope to see our first responders, health care workers and nursing home residents vaccinated by the end of this year. That will be the start of getting life back to the way it was.
