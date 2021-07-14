Music ministers and friends came together at Maxine Barrett Park to wish Rafal Nowak God’s blessings as he leaves his work Epiphany Cathedral.
More than 50 representatives of the various ministries celebrated a kind gentle man they love.
Peggy Lewis gave a history of Nowak’s service to the church. She told of a young man who came to Venice from Krakow Poland. It was clear from the start he was a gifted musician.
She told how Nowak helped with the search for a new pipe organ for the Cathedral. Once decisions were made Nowak oversaw the installation of the organ. The group laughed remembering there were pipes everywhere.
Representatives of the ministries formed a choir and sang to Nowak then presented him with a metronome engraved with the words:
“May God’s blessings always be with you
For all the time and talent
You shared with us over the years
We are ever grateful
Epiphany Cathedral Music Ministry June 9, 2021”
More than 50 people attended the party including Father Jack Costello who recently retired from Epiphany as Pastor. Monsignor Patrick Dubois, the newly named pastor of the Cathedral was on hand and Alan Baldarello, everyone’s favorite seminarian at the Cathedral. The party was festive with enough food for two more parties. The buffet included pierogi and kielbasa and onions, of course.
Nowak will begin a new music ministry at San Antonio’s in Port Charlotte on Aug 4. We wish him well and thank him for 18 years of music.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Rafal Nowak. He leaves the Epiphany Cathedral’s Music Ministry and leaves a hole in the hearts of many. The music Nowak chose for services was a combination of new hymns and old favorites that brought back nice memories.
After Communion, he sometimes played “Panis Angelicum” which longtime Catholics remember as music always played at special ceremonies and sung in Latin. At Christmas Nowak played “Lulajze Jezuniu,” a Polish lullaby, a traditional hymn loved by all Polish Catholics. After 11 o’clock Mass on Sundays Nowak always performed an organ concert that many parishioners enjoyed.
Nowak always had time for a chat and people regularly stopped at his space to talk about music and traditions. His kind gentle spirit and ready smile blessed many. Rafal Nowak is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.