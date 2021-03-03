Sarasota County’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem is becoming less of a secret with major purchases of locally grown companies such as the $180 million Voalte deal, national rankings such as MoneyRates.com naming North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton the No. 1 metro area for young entrepreneurs and an increasing amount of capital flowing into the region.
The formula for creating such a vibrant startup ecosystem is straightforward and Sarasota County is nailing it.
Resources, capital, education, government, mentoring and incubation adds up to a robust ecosystem for growing companies.
Venice-based Lightspeed Voice is a great example of a homegrown company that is thriving.
Started in 2010 by Brad Fuller in Gainesville, he moved the company — which was just him — to North Port in 2012 because of family and access to office space.
Lightspeed, a technology company providing VOIP cutting-edge communications and software, saw slow but steady growth until connecting with a Fortune 500 company because the company’s agents were so happy with the product.
From there it exploded. In 2015, Lightspeed made it to Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in the country and in 2017 it was named one of the rare Florida Companies to Watch. Lightspeed now has 70 employees serving 20,000 customers in all 50 states.
“There was a lot more support here in Sarasota County,” Fuller said. “We got a lot of support from the EDC and from the city of North Port.”
The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County has a downloadable Small Business Ecosystem Guide at https://www.edcsarasotacounty.com/business-assistance/, a 30-page PDF connects entrepreneurs to most any resource they need.
Access to capital is essential for small business growth. There are traditional banks, SBA lenders with lower rates, increasing numbers of angel investors and a lot of high net worth people who come from business.
And the national sales of homegrown Voalte and Offrs have further put Sarasota County on the map, attracting the attention of more investors and more capital. We’re gaining a reputation as a market that can grow companies, and that reputation is priceless.
We have entrepreneurial co-working spaces such as The Hive in North Port, BOLD, HUB and Lab SRQ in Sarasota. Such cooperative environments are shown to really help entrepreneurs in early stages.
On the education front, Sarasota County is particularly well situated, with State College of Florida-Manatee/Sarasota that has a new business incubator and coding academy, Ringling College of Art and Design and the University of Florida Innovation Station, along with A-rated schools.
Sarasota County is a community of entrepreneurs and small businesses. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 16,200 companies in Sarasota County.
Out of that, 15,600 are 50 employees or less, and 10,000 have fewer than three employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.