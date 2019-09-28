There are people who love the colors of fall, the crisp air of morning and — allegedly — snowflakes on eyelashes.
But, after about four days, misery sets in and many decide to head our way.
Yes, there are more people on the streets and some will appear a bit or out of sorts lost since we’ve occasionally done a nip-and-tuck on roadwork. No, you shouldn’t be grouchy with them.
They are escapees from the tundras of New Jersey and Michigan and, in some cases, northern Alabama. They just seek peace in their time.
Most of them love our region more than most of us love theirs because — and I haven’t proven this scientifically but obviously it’s 100% accurate — we tend to avoid visiting areas north of Tampa once November sets in.
For those of us who are native or are longtime residents, the term “season” is just one we understand. We’ll hear more dialects and stories of “maple syrup” and legends of “waters free of alligators.” Most of these stories will be pure fiction — but we should allow the escapees to talk of it.
My family are longtime residents … nearly generational. We’ve been here almost four years now.
That’s probably longer than 83% of these other newbies.
On a serious note, let’s make sure we do keep an eye out for one another. Yes, the roads become more crowded. There are bikers and bicyclists and pedestrians and an error on anyone’s part can lead to a tragedy.
Everyone wants great memories. Not scars and sadness. That seems pretty obvious.
Speaking of great memories, can we huddle up? I’ve heard of a pretty good idea and it has to do with vacation:
Give us a longer fall break. Make spring break shorter.
We live where the average temperature tends to get toward Daytime Venus. Some residents think heading north is a good way to catch their breath since they’ve spent the better part of JuneJulyAugustSeptember feeling like they are inhaling Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (P.S., not an endorsement; those things are gross).
And, rumor has it, some people love when a leaf, or millions of them, change colors in the fall. There are other things that happen in October up north like the draping of scarves and pumpkin spice rituals.
Now, here’s where we need to huddle up with our school boards in Sarasota, Charlotte and other Southwest Florida districts.
There are many other controversial situations going on in our schools. I’m not suggesting this should be No. 1 item on all agendas for the next seven years. Just No. 3 for the next four years.
But a longer fall break for Florida isn’t the worst idea in the world.
Spring break is what our friends and family do to visit us (and Mr. Disney’s place). It’s great for them and our economy — but who wants to visit Wisconsin in the dreary days of mid-March or early April?
Now, we have a few days sprinkled in the fall — but what about a week-long break so the Floridian children can spend some time enjoying the colors of fall, the crisp air of morning and — if it’s Oct. 7 in Indiana — snowflakes on eyelashes?
